Romanian Airspace Breach: Russian Drone Reported During Ukrainian Assault
Romania's national airspace was reportedly violated for a brief period by a Russian drone during a nighttime assault on Ukraine
Russia announced on Friday that its forces had captured the village of Marynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, an area where they have been advancing toward the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
Ukraine’s General Staff did not address the situation in Marynivka but reported that areas nearby, including Selydove to the southwest, had faced the most concentrated Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. According to the General Staff, 42 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front were repelled.
Neither side’s battlefield claims could be independently verified by Reuters.
In recent weeks, Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Donetsk, securing control of several towns and villages.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the United States seeking additional support. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced over 8 billion dollars in military aid for Ukraine to assist Kyiv in its efforts to "win this war."
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on Friday that was expected to be tense, following several critical remarks from the former US president regarding the Ukrainian leader's management of the ongoing conflict with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is contemplating the potential for presidential elections to be held in 2025
During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the notion that Ukraine should relinquish territory to Russia as "dangerous and unacceptable"
Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidency, announced that he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today
Former US President Donald Trump offered a grim assessment of Ukraine on Wednesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN General Assembly in New York, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to target Ukraine's nuclear power plants
