Russian Forces Advance in Donetsk, Capture Key Village

World » UKRAINE | September 27, 2024, Friday // 14:55
Russia announced on Friday that its forces had captured the village of Marynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, an area where they have been advancing toward the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Ukraine’s General Staff did not address the situation in Marynivka but reported that areas nearby, including Selydove to the southwest, had faced the most concentrated Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. According to the General Staff, 42 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front were repelled.

Neither side’s battlefield claims could be independently verified by Reuters.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Donetsk, securing control of several towns and villages.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the United States seeking additional support. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced over 8 billion dollars in military aid for Ukraine to assist Kyiv in its efforts to "win this war."

