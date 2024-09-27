EU Official: North Macedonia Can Join Talks If Conditions Are Met

The European integration process is merit-based, and North Macedonia will begin accession negotiations only if it meets the necessary conditions. This statement was made by Silvio Gonzato, the head of the EU delegation in Albania, as reported by special envoy Dimitar Ruskov of BGNES.

Gonzato noted that Albania has made significant progress, prompting member states to express satisfaction with its advancements. He highlighted Albania's emergence as a regional capital, suggesting that it is taking the place of Belgrade, and praised Prime Minister Edi Rama as a visionary leader.

As Albania and North Macedonia navigate their paths toward EU membership, they have faced a divide. Albania is set to open its first negotiation cluster this month. Unlike its regional counterparts, Albania does not have an alternative plan for EU integration, and the ambition for European accession is supported by multiple political parties.

The ambassador commended the progress made in Albanian state administration and emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation with Brussels. He also called for sustained efforts in the fight against corruption to bolster the country's EU aspirations.