EU Official: North Macedonia Can Join Talks If Conditions Are Met

World » EU | September 27, 2024, Friday // 14:00
Bulgaria: EU Official: North Macedonia Can Join Talks If Conditions Are Met

The European integration process is merit-based, and North Macedonia will begin accession negotiations only if it meets the necessary conditions. This statement was made by Silvio Gonzato, the head of the EU delegation in Albania, as reported by special envoy Dimitar Ruskov of BGNES.

Gonzato noted that Albania has made significant progress, prompting member states to express satisfaction with its advancements. He highlighted Albania's emergence as a regional capital, suggesting that it is taking the place of Belgrade, and praised Prime Minister Edi Rama as a visionary leader.

As Albania and North Macedonia navigate their paths toward EU membership, they have faced a divide. Albania is set to open its first negotiation cluster this month. Unlike its regional counterparts, Albania does not have an alternative plan for EU integration, and the ambition for European accession is supported by multiple political parties.

The ambassador commended the progress made in Albanian state administration and emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation with Brussels. He also called for sustained efforts in the fight against corruption to bolster the country's EU aspirations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, macedonia, EU, Gonzato, Albania

Related Articles:

EU Solar Installations Set to Break Records in 2024

The EU is poised for a record-breaking year in solar system installations

Business » Energy | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Orban Calls For Resolution to Bulgaria-North Macedonia Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Bulgaria Faces Risk of Losing 1 Billion Euros in EU Funding, Warns Finance Minister

Bulgaria risks losing at least 2 billion leva (1 billion euros) in European funding due to the National Assembly's failure to approve amendments to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan

Business » Finance | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:23

Macedonian President Urges Fair Unblocking of EU Negotiations Amid Political Tensions

Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova has urged for understanding and a "fair unblocking of the process" regarding North Macedonia's negotiations with the EU

World » Southeast Europe | September 27, 2024, Friday // 13:02

Bulgarian Parliament Condemns North Macedonia's Provocative Remarks

The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Radev: North Macedonia's Divergence from Albania on EU Path Is a Consequence of Its Government's Policies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Commission: Bulgaria and Romania are Ready for Schengen

The European Commission reaffirmed today that Romania and Bulgaria are fully prepared for complete accession to the Schengen area

World » EU | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 17:25

Albania’s EU Membership Talks Accelerate, Leaving North Macedonia Behind

Albania and North Macedonia are set to take separate paths on their journey toward European Union membership

World » EU | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 09:02

EU Official Confirms No Funding Shift from Corridor 8 to Corridor 10

A senior EU official in North Macedonia has stated that it is not feasible to reallocate European funding from Corridor 8 to Corridor 10

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 17:48

Schengen Integration for Bulgaria and Romania May Advance by December

A decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full membership in the Schengen area for free travel is expected by the end of the year

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 14:04

Older Workers: Key to Addressing EU Labor Market Challenges

Individuals aged 60 to 69 could play a crucial role in alleviating the European Union's labor market challenges amid an escalating demographic crisis

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 13:02

Bulgaria Set to Receive €10.9 Million EU Aid for Drought-Affected Farmers

Bulgaria is set to receive 10.9 million euros from the European Union to support corn and sunflower producers impacted by drought conditions

World » EU | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 12:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria