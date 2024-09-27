Bulgaria's Acting PM Calls for Mass Participation in Upcoming Elections

Bulgaria's acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged citizens to participate more actively in the voting process to combat electoral fraud. During the government meeting held at the start of the election campaign, Glavchev emphasized that a higher turnout would reduce the influence of bought votes. He noted a concerning decline of one-quarter in the number of Bulgarians who voted in the USA in the last election compared to the previous one.

In his recent visits to Bulgarian communities in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, the Prime Minister called for increased engagement from compatriots abroad and urged citizens in Bulgaria to exercise their voting rights as well. He stated, “Greater activity so that the election that is made—of people’s representatives in this case—can be more representative and carry more weight. Separately, if voting is more massive, the possibilities for the weight of the so-called ‘distorted vote’ are much smaller.”

Glavchev also reaffirmed the government's commitment to eliminating vote-buying practices, aiming to boost voter confidence that their votes matter. He pointed out the necessity for enhanced organization of elections in neighboring Turkey, having discussed the situation with staff from the Bulgarian Consulate General in Istanbul.

“The elections will be much more difficult. Sections in Turkey will be particularly tense. They have given their proposals. We will present them accordingly to the Central Election Commission, and I hope they will comply with these proposals because, in my opinion, they are in a good direction,” he added.