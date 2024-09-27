Bulgaria's Acting PM Calls for Mass Participation in Upcoming Elections

Bulgaria's Election Season Opens with 23 Parties and 9 Coalitions Competing
The pre-election campaign for Bulgaria's early parliamentary vote, scheduled for October 27, officially began at midnight
Bulgaria's acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged citizens to participate more actively in the voting process to combat electoral fraud. During the government meeting held at the start of the election campaign, Glavchev emphasized that a higher turnout would reduce the influence of bought votes. He noted a concerning decline of one-quarter in the number of Bulgarians who voted in the USA in the last election compared to the previous one.
In his recent visits to Bulgarian communities in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, the Prime Minister called for increased engagement from compatriots abroad and urged citizens in Bulgaria to exercise their voting rights as well. He stated, “Greater activity so that the election that is made—of people’s representatives in this case—can be more representative and carry more weight. Separately, if voting is more massive, the possibilities for the weight of the so-called ‘distorted vote’ are much smaller.”
Glavchev also reaffirmed the government's commitment to eliminating vote-buying practices, aiming to boost voter confidence that their votes matter. He pointed out the necessity for enhanced organization of elections in neighboring Turkey, having discussed the situation with staff from the Bulgarian Consulate General in Istanbul.
“The elections will be much more difficult. Sections in Turkey will be particularly tense. They have given their proposals. We will present them accordingly to the Central Election Commission, and I hope they will comply with these proposals because, in my opinion, they are in a good direction,” he added.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria is establishing an honorary consulate in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca
A recent sociological survey conducted by the "Trend" research center, commissioned by "24 Chasa," indicates that if elections were held today, seven parties would secure seats in the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly
The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia
The pre-election campaign for Bulgaria's early parliamentary vote, scheduled for October 27, officially began at midnight
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government
The 50th National Assembly of Bulgaria concluded its final session in a chaotic atmosphere, marked by physical confrontations and a failure to secure a quorum
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023