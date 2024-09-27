Romanian Airspace Breach: Russian Drone Reported During Ukrainian Assault

Russian Forces Advance in Donetsk, Capture Key Village
Russia announced on Friday that its forces had captured the village of Marynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region
Romania's national airspace was reportedly violated for a brief period by a Russian drone during a nighttime assault on Ukraine, as per the defense ministry's statement to Reuters. In response to the incident, four Romanian fighter jets were dispatched to monitor the situation from above, while military personnel are currently searching for any potential debris.
Residents in the northern part of Romania's Tulcea County received an alert via the Ro-Alert system about the possibility of falling objects following the sighting of a group of drones targeting Ukrainian sites near the Romanian border, according to Digi24. Two individuals contacted the emergency hotline, one seeking additional information and the other reporting explosions heard from the northern region, which originated in Ukraine.
The Tulcea County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations emphasized that citizens feeling endangered or noticing anything unusual should reach out via the emergency number 112 for assistance. They reassured the public that the areas targeted by Russian attacks are in Ukraine, close to the Romanian border, which raises the likelihood of debris landing in Romania due to Ukrainian military responses. The Inspectorate reiterated that there are no attacks being conducted on Romanian territory, aiming to ease concerns for both residents and tourists in the northern part of Tulcea County.
