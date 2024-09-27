Record-Breaking Numbers: 190,000 Bulgarians Vacation in Greece

In August, approximately 190,000 Bulgarians vacationed in Greece, making it the most popular travel destination for Bulgarians. This represents a 54% increase in tourist traffic compared to the same month last year.

Following Greece, Turkey remains the second most preferred destination, attracting 107,800 Bulgarian tourists in August, a 30% rise from the previous year, according to the National Statistical Institute.

Overall, the number of tourist trips taken by Bulgarians in August saw an increase of 28%, totaling 473,200 travelers.

Additionally, Bulgaria welcomed around 1.113 million foreign tourists during the same month, reflecting a 6.2% increase from last year. The highest numbers of visitors came from Romania, totaling 304,000, followed by 131,000 Ukrainians and 70,200 Germans.