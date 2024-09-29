Macedonian President Urges Fair Unblocking of EU Negotiations Amid Political Tensions

Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova has urged for understanding and a "fair unblocking of the process" regarding North Macedonia's negotiations with the EU. Speaking from the UN podium, she expressed concerns following the EU's decision to commence negotiations with Albania while sidelining North Macedonia. “As a peaceful nation committed to good neighborliness and regional cooperation, we expect understanding from our neighbors, free from the threat of a veto, as such measures often lead to injustice,” she stated, as reported by nezavisen.mk. Siljanovska emphasized that the veto had become a hindrance to European integration and warned that it not only demotivates citizens but also destabilizes the region.

In response to Brussels’ division of Albania and North Macedonia regarding EU membership, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski asserted that the EU's decision did not represent a failure on his part. He reiterated that constitutional changes to include Bulgarians as a nation-building entity were dictated by Bulgaria. “If this is the condition, no thanks!” Mickoski declared, insisting that Skopje expects Sofia to ratify the accession protocol before any constitutional amendments are made.

The opposition criticized Mickoski for the country's failure and isolation, demanding accountability and a clear strategy for moving forward. This comes at a time when Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is visiting Skopje, with Hungary currently holding the EU Council presidency and having proposed Albania's negotiation agenda. Mickoski acknowledged that the decision from Brussels was anticipated, as he had previously communicated it during meetings with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Venko Filipce, chairman of SDSM, expressed that the current government has dashed hopes for a better future in North Macedonia within just 100 days. He highlighted that the populist policies of VMRO-DPMNE have led to international isolation, economic stagnation, and increased internal tensions, particularly within the Albanian community in North Macedonia. The ruling Albanian coalition, “VLEN,” continues to prioritize European integration, while Mickoski raised concerns over potential destabilization attempts, stating, “We will not allow destabilization in a NATO member state.”

The political rhetoric from Skopje against Sofia has escalated, suggesting that recent scandals may have been used to deflect blame towards Bulgaria in light of Brussels' decisions. The so-called "French proposal plus," intended to facilitate North Macedonia's EU path, has become ineffective. North Macedonia initially set its sights on EU integration through the signing of the Good Neighbor Agreement with Bulgaria on August 1, 2017, and later the Prespa Agreement with Greece, which altered its name. However, tensions between Sofia and Skopje have continued, fueled by hate speech and stalled progress in historical commissions.

With the future unclear, North Macedonia must now articulate its plan to move forward amid growing uncertainties regarding its EU aspirations.