Poll Shows Seven Parties Set for Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly, GERB Leads the Pack

A recent sociological survey conducted by the "Trend" research center, commissioned by "24 Chasa," indicates that if elections were held today, seven parties would secure seats in the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly.
Leading the poll is GERB, projected to receive nearly 25% of the votes. The competition for second place is tight between "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) at 15.6%, and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) with 15.1%.
The survey also reveals that both factions of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) would enter the new parliament. The coalition led by Ahmed Dogan, the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms," is expected to lead by almost 3% over Delyan Peevski's "DPS - New Beginning."
Additionally, "There is Such a People" (TISP) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP - United Left) are tied at 6.9%. Meanwhile, two other parties—
"Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) and "Greatness" (Velichie) — are hovering just below the threshold for parliamentary entry, with 3.5% and 3.4% of voter support, respectively.
The survey further reveals that a significant 66% of respondents believe parties should be willing to make compromises to establish a regular government following the elections.
The survey of the research center "Trend" was conducted in the period September 17-24 among 1,003 adult citizens through a direct semi-standardized face-to-face interview and was carried out by inquiry of "24 Chasa".
