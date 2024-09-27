Bulgaria's Election Season Opens with 23 Parties and 9 Coalitions Competing

The pre-election campaign for Bulgaria's early parliamentary vote, scheduled for October 27, officially began at midnight. A total of 23 parties and 9 coalitions have registered to compete in the elections. The campaign will conclude at midnight on October 25, following which a reflection day will take place where all campaigning activities are prohibited.

As mandated by law, the entire campaign must be conducted in Bulgarian language. In addition, overseas polling stations will be established in 60 countries to accommodate Bulgarian citizens living abroad. Those eligible and wishing to vote must submit their applications by October 1. By October 5, the number of polling sections and locations abroad will be finalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that 11,647 polling sections will be set up within Bulgaria, with machine voting planned for 9,353 of these locations. The upcoming election process is expected to ensure broad participation from both domestic and international voters.