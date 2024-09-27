Bulgaria's Election Season Opens with 23 Parties and 9 Coalitions Competing

Bulgaria's Acting PM Calls for Mass Participation in Upcoming Elections
Bulgaria's acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged citizens to participate more actively in the voting process to combat electoral fraud
The pre-election campaign for Bulgaria's early parliamentary vote, scheduled for October 27, officially began at midnight. A total of 23 parties and 9 coalitions have registered to compete in the elections. The campaign will conclude at midnight on October 25, following which a reflection day will take place where all campaigning activities are prohibited.
As mandated by law, the entire campaign must be conducted in Bulgarian language. In addition, overseas polling stations will be established in 60 countries to accommodate Bulgarian citizens living abroad. Those eligible and wishing to vote must submit their applications by October 1. By October 5, the number of polling sections and locations abroad will be finalized.
Preliminary reports indicate that 11,647 polling sections will be set up within Bulgaria, with machine voting planned for 9,353 of these locations. The upcoming election process is expected to ensure broad participation from both domestic and international voters.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria is establishing an honorary consulate in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca
Bulgaria's acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged citizens to participate more actively in the voting process to combat electoral fraud
A recent sociological survey conducted by the "Trend" research center, commissioned by "24 Chasa," indicates that if elections were held today, seven parties would secure seats in the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly
The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government
The 50th National Assembly of Bulgaria concluded its final session in a chaotic atmosphere, marked by physical confrontations and a failure to secure a quorum
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023