Red Cross Visits Bulgarian Crew Members on Hijacked 'Galaxy Leader' Ship

Record-Breaking Numbers: 190,000 Bulgarians Vacation in Greece
In August, approximately 190,000 Bulgarians vacationed in Greece, making it the most popular travel destination for Bulgarians
A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" for the second time since the ship was hijacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels, as reported by the Associated Press.
The vessel's crew consists of 25 members, including two Bulgarians, Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov. The group also includes sailors from the Philippines, Romania, Ukraine, and Mexico. All crew members are currently detained in the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah.
Jurg Montani, the head of the ICRC delegation, noted that the visit was coordinated with local authorities, who allowed access to the crew. The initial visit occurred in May. Montani explained that part of the ICRC's mandate involves visiting all individuals detained due to the conflict. He added that the organization aims to facilitate communication between detainees and their families or their respective diplomatic representatives.
On September 10th, Elena Yoncheva, a former journalist and current Member of the European Parliament (MEP), met with Bulgarians Lubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov, who have been held by Houthi rebels since November of last year.
Traveling from Sana'a to Al Hudaydah, Yoncheva arranged the meeting at a secure location outside the ship, accompanied by a foreign affairs adviser to Bulgaria's president, who assured that efforts to resolve the situation were being taken seriously. Marking ten months since their capture, Yoncheva aimed to provide hope to the sailors, who expressed feelings of desperation and abandonment, and reassured them of her commitment to help bring them home.
Her visit followed discussions with Foreign Minister Jamal Amer and his deputy, Abdul Wahid Abu Ras, and she also sought a meeting with Mahdi Al-Mashat, the President of the Supreme Political Council, hoping to demonstrate Bulgarian society's dedication to the case and expedite the sailors' release.
Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Burgas
A tragic incident occurred at the private "Eva" hospital in Sliven, Bulgaria, where a baby died in its mother's womb, leaving her to carry the deceased fetus for 18 hours
A significant quantity of the highly valuable and radioactive metal americium was uncovered in a covert operation led by the District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv,
A 38-year-old Ukrainian woman, who works as a street musician, was assaulted and beaten on a central street in Varna
The pilots Major Petko Dimitrov and Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Dunkin, who tragically lost their lives in the "Graf Ignatievo" plane crash on September 13
In Burgas, a pit bull without a muzzle attacked a woman and fatally injured her small dog, a pinscher
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023