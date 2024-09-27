Red Cross Visits Bulgarian Crew Members on Hijacked 'Galaxy Leader' Ship

Society » INCIDENTS | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:07
Bulgaria: Red Cross Visits Bulgarian Crew Members on Hijacked 'Galaxy Leader' Ship

A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" for the second time since the ship was hijacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels, as reported by the Associated Press.

The vessel's crew consists of 25 members, including two Bulgarians, Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov. The group also includes sailors from the Philippines, Romania, Ukraine, and Mexico. All crew members are currently detained in the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah.

Jurg Montani, the head of the ICRC delegation, noted that the visit was coordinated with local authorities, who allowed access to the crew. The initial visit occurred in May. Montani explained that part of the ICRC's mandate involves visiting all individuals detained due to the conflict. He added that the organization aims to facilitate communication between detainees and their families or their respective diplomatic representatives.

On September 10th, Elena Yoncheva, a former journalist and current Member of the European Parliament (MEP), met with Bulgarians Lubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov, who have been held by Houthi rebels since November of last year.

Traveling from Sana'a to Al Hudaydah, Yoncheva arranged the meeting at a secure location outside the ship, accompanied by a foreign affairs adviser to Bulgaria's president, who assured that efforts to resolve the situation were being taken seriously. Marking ten months since their capture, Yoncheva aimed to provide hope to the sailors, who expressed feelings of desperation and abandonment, and reassured them of her commitment to help bring them home.

Her visit followed discussions with Foreign Minister Jamal Amer and his deputy, Abdul Wahid Abu Ras, and she also sought a meeting with Mahdi Al-Mashat, the President of the Supreme Political Council, hoping to demonstrate Bulgarian society's dedication to the case and expedite the sailors' release.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: galaxy leader, ICRC, Bulgarians

Related Articles:

Record-Breaking Numbers: 190,000 Bulgarians Vacation in Greece

In August, approximately 190,000 Bulgarians vacationed in Greece, making it the most popular travel destination for Bulgarians

Business » Tourism | September 27, 2024, Friday // 12:25

Housing Loan Contracts via Credit Intermediaries Reach 8,533 in Bulgaria

In the first half of 2024, a total of 8,533 consumers secured housing or mortgage loans through credit intermediaries

Business » Properties | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 11:00

Survey Reveals Growing Distrust of Russia Among Bulgarians, EU Support Rises

A recent Gallup International Balkan study reveals a deepening mistrust of Russia among Bulgarians

Politics | September 20, 2024, Friday // 08:00

MEP Elena Yoncheva Met with Bulgarian Sailors Detained by the Houthis, Urges Swift Resolution

Former journalist and current MEP, Elena Yoncheva, met with the two Bulgarian sailors from the ship Galaxy Leader, who have been held by the Houthis since November

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 18:50

Survey Reveals Bulgarians Divided on LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Schools, Many Uninformed

A recent nationally representative survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" on behalf of BNT shows that Bulgarians are divided over the issue of potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Stricter BNB Regulations in Bulgaria Restrict Home Loans for 10% of Low-Income Applicants

Approximately 10% of individuals who previously qualified for home loans will no longer be eligible under new regulations set by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | September 15, 2024, Sunday // 17:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Absurd Accident in Burgas Claims Lives of Two Pedestrians

Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Burgas

Society » Incidents | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 11:17

Tragic Medical Oversight: Woman Carries Dead Fetus for 18 Hours in Bulgarian Hospital

A tragic incident occurred at the private "Eva" hospital in Sliven, Bulgaria, where a baby died in its mother's womb, leaving her to carry the deceased fetus for 18 hours

Society » Incidents | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:33

Significant Quantity of Radioactive Material Discovered in Bulgarian Town

A significant quantity of the highly valuable and radioactive metal americium was uncovered in a covert operation led by the District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv,

Society » Incidents | September 20, 2024, Friday // 12:27

Pregnant Ukrainian Woman Attacked in Central Varna

A 38-year-old Ukrainian woman, who works as a street musician, was assaulted and beaten on a central street in Varna

Society » Incidents | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 09:10

Bulgarian Pilots Lost in Crash Receive Posthumous Military Rank Promotions

The pilots Major Petko Dimitrov and Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Dunkin, who tragically lost their lives in the "Graf Ignatievo" plane crash on September 13

Society » Incidents | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:31

Pit Bull Attack in Burgas: Woman Injured, Pet Dog Killed

In Burgas, a pit bull without a muzzle attacked a woman and fatally injured her small dog, a pinscher

Society » Incidents | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 09:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria