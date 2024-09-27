Turkey's BRICS and ASEAN Interests Do Not Threaten NATO, Says Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that Turkey's potential involvement with BRICS and ASEAN should not be viewed as an alternative to its NATO membership, according to reports from broadcaster NTV and others on Thursday. Erdogan explained that Turkey sees these groupings as valuable opportunities for enhancing economic cooperation rather than signaling any shift away from its commitments to NATO.

In recent months, Turkey has expressed interest in joining BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), both of which include major global players like China and Russia. Additionally, Ankara has shown a desire to strengthen ties with the ASEAN bloc of Southeast Asian nations. These moves have raised concerns in the U.S. and Europe, with some fearing that Turkey may be moving away from its traditional Western geopolitical alignment. However, Turkish officials have repeatedly denied such intentions.

Speaking to Turkish journalists in New York before departing the UN General Assembly, Erdogan stressed that Turkey, also a candidate for European Union membership, could not solely rely on its stalled EU accession process to determine its future. He highlighted the need to broaden relations with various global actors and regions.

Erdogan clarified that while BRICS and ASEAN present promising avenues for boosting economic ties, participation in these organizations does not equate to abandoning Turkey’s place in NATO. He made it clear that the alliances are not mutually exclusive, stating that engagement in these economic structures does not undermine the country's role in the military alliance.