Radev: North Macedonia's Divergence from Albania on EU Path Is a Consequence of Its Government's Policies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government. Radev, who led the Bulgarian delegation, noted that ever since the new government came to power in Skopje, there have been significant deficits in understanding international law, as well as issues in bilateral relations between the two countries. He highlighted that the current trajectory chosen by North Macedonia’s leadership has separated the country from Albania in their joint path toward European integration.

Radev emphasized that the Republic of North Macedonia must make necessary changes, particularly regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in its Constitution. This inclusion is a key condition enshrined in the EU's negotiation framework, which must be respected if Skopje hopes to progress toward European integration. He stressed that negotiations can only begin after this constitutional amendment is made and urged the Macedonian government to recognize the importance of the European Union and the steps required to achieve its national goals.

Despite these concerns, Radev reiterated Bulgaria's willingness to assist North Macedonia on its path toward the EU. However, he pointed out that so far, Skopje has been moving in the opposite direction. He expressed hope that the government would draw the necessary conclusions and make the right decisions to move forward with its European aspirations.

During a recent meeting with North Macedonia’s president, Gordana Silyanovska-Davkova, in Sofia, Radev stated that the discussions were conducted in good faith and touched on important topics of cooperation between the two countries. He described the meeting as amicable, noting that they parted on friendly terms. He also mentioned that Macedonian officials themselves published a photo of the visit, and any ensuing criticism came from external sources. Radev underlined that Bulgaria maintains strong relations with the Macedonian presidential institution and expressed hope that these relations would continue on the same positive note.