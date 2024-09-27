Trump Confirms Meeting with Zelensky, Cites Diverging Views

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidency, announced that he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today, according to reports by AFP.

"Zelensky requested a meeting with me, and we will meet tomorrow morning around 9:45 a.m. at Trump Tower in New York," Trump stated to the media.

Trump noted, "We have some disagreements with Zelensky."

Speculation about a meeting between the two had been circulating for the past week, AFP noted.

American media outlets reported that Trump was displeased with an interview Zelensky gave to the New Yorker, where the Ukrainian leader suggested Trump "doesn't really know how to stop this war."

Trump has frequently claimed that he could resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine "in 24 hours," though he has not detailed how.

Recently, Trump has criticized the billions of dollars spent by the US to support Kyiv, urging Europe to take on more responsibility.

Zelensky, who was in Washington today to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, is extending his US visit to include a meeting with Trump, according to Reuters.