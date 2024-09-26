European Commission: Bulgaria and Romania are Ready for Schengen

The European Commission reaffirmed today that Romania and Bulgaria are fully prepared for complete accession to the Schengen area, according to a spokesperson cited by the Agerpres agency and reported by BTA.

The spokesperson addressed inquiries regarding how the implementation of checks at internal borders within Schengen would influence the process of expanding the area of free movement to include Romania and Bulgaria, specifically concerning their land borders.

The Commission's stance, which was highlighted by President Ursula von der Leyen in the political guidelines for the upcoming EU executive body, emphasizes: "Bulgaria and Romania have demonstrated their ability to manage borders and return migrants. They are ready and should take full advantage of the Schengen area," the spokesperson stated.

A further decision from the Council is necessary to determine the date for lifting checks at internal land borders between Bulgaria, Romania, and other Schengen nations. The Commission pledged to provide all needed assistance to the Presidency of the Council to facilitate a decision regarding land borders in 2024.

Romania and Bulgaria gained partial entry to the Schengen area with their air and sea borders on March 31 of this year, following a veto from Austria, the only EU member state to express reservations, primarily due to concerns over a potential increase in asylum seekers.

Recently, Germany instituted checks at its land borders for a six-month period aimed at countering illegal immigration. These border checks have already been implemented with certain countries, and as of September 16, they were extended to borders with Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

For Romania and Bulgaria to fully join the Schengen area, including their land borders, a new political decision from the EU Council on Justice and Home Affairs is required.

Earlier this week, Yordanka Chobanova, the Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria, mentioned that on October 10, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, along with the Hungarian Minister of Internal Affairs, would propose to the Council of the EU the abolition of checks at land borders. Chobanova expressed optimism that a decision would be reached by the end of this year.

