Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on September 27

The weather in Bulgaria on September 27 is expected to be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southeasterly breeze that may strengthen to a moderate wind in the eastern regions, according to theNational Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. High temperatures will range from 28°C to 33°C, with Sofia reaching 29°C. Overnight lows are anticipated between 11°C and 16°C, with Sofia seeing a low of 11°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be mostly sunny, although some areas may experience morning fog. A light to moderate southeasterly wind will prevail, with temperatures peaking between 23°C and 25°C. The seawater temperature is currently at 23°C, and sea wave heights are forecasted to be between 1-2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountainous regions, sunny weather is expected with a light to moderate west-southwesterly wind. Highs will reach 25°C at an altitude of 1,200 metres and 17°C at 2,000 metres.