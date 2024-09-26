Bulgaria Prepares Budget with 3% Deficit to Meet Eurozone Criteria

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Prepares Budget with 3% Deficit to Meet Eurozone Criteria

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance is working on a budget with a deficit of up to 3% on an accrued basis, confirmed Deputy Minister Martin Danovski. This figure aligns with the Maastricht Treaty criteria, which is essential for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone.

When asked by BNR about the clarity on the main financial parameters for next year, such as the debt size, deficit, economic growth, and expected inflation, Danovski stated that the focus is on maintaining these key indicators. The Ministry is making efforts to ensure compliance with the parameters necessary for Eurozone membership.

Danovski emphasized the importance of adhering to the provisions laid out in the Law on the State Budget. Currently, the country meets all criteria except for price stability, as inflation remains higher than required for Eurozone accession.

