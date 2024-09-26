US Approves $8 Billion Military Aid Package for Ukraine, Including JSOW Glide Bombs

The United States has approved a new military aid package for Ukraine, valued at nearly 8 billion dollars, which includes JSOW glide bombs. This information was confirmed through a statement by President Joe Biden, published on the White House's website.

Biden emphasized that this aid aims to enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, specifically mentioning the provision of the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW). Additionally, the president has directed the US Department of Defense to allocate all remaining funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative by the end of his term, set for late 2024. These funds will be used to supply Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery, ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles, and air-to-ground munitions. Part of the allocation will also support the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Biden further stated that, to bolster the Ukrainian Air Force, he has instructed the Department of Defense to increase training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, planning to train 18 more pilots over the next year.

Just a day prior, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that the U.S. had committed to providing a military aid package worth 7.9 billion dollars, while also imposing new sanctions on Russia aimed at curbing its war financing capabilities.

In a related development, the US had earlier announced another military aid package for Ukraine, totaling 375 billion dollars. This package includes air-to-ground munitions, underscoring Washington's continued support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.