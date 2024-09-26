Nearly 900,000 Romanian Tourists Visit Bulgaria in First Half of 2024

Nearly 900,000 Romanian tourists visited Bulgaria between January and July 2024, according to Deputy Minister of Tourism Irena Georgieva. Speaking to a group of Romanian journalists in Plovdiv, she noted that over 500,000 of these visits took place during the period from May to July. The journalists were on an organized familiarization tour as part of a joint initiative between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office for Trade and Economic Affairs in Bucharest. The project aims to promote Bulgaria on the Romanian market by showcasing its tourism offerings.

Romanian media representatives expressed significant interest in Bulgaria as a tourist destination, as well as in the Ministry's efforts to promote the country. According to Georgieva, top destinations for Romanian tourists include the municipalities of Varna, Nessebar, Balchik, and Stolichna. The Ministry of Tourism utilizes a variety of communication channels to reach the Romanian market, highlighting the diverse tourism opportunities in Bulgaria.

The ministry’s marketing strategy includes organizing familiarization trips for prominent journalists, vloggers, bloggers, and influencers from around the world. In 2024 alone, these visits have been arranged for content creators from countries such as Spain, Romania, Poland, Uzbekistan, the Netherlands, Italy, and Kuwait. Additional study tours are being planned for representatives from Norway, Germany, and the Baltic nations.