Nearly 900,000 Romanian Tourists Visit Bulgaria in First Half of 2024
Nearly 900,000 Romanian tourists visited Bulgaria between January and July 2024, according to Deputy Minister of Tourism Irena Georgieva. Speaking to a group of Romanian journalists in Plovdiv, she noted that over 500,000 of these visits took place during the period from May to July. The journalists were on an organized familiarization tour as part of a joint initiative between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office for Trade and Economic Affairs in Bucharest. The project aims to promote Bulgaria on the Romanian market by showcasing its tourism offerings.
Romanian media representatives expressed significant interest in Bulgaria as a tourist destination, as well as in the Ministry's efforts to promote the country. According to Georgieva, top destinations for Romanian tourists include the municipalities of Varna, Nessebar, Balchik, and Stolichna. The Ministry of Tourism utilizes a variety of communication channels to reach the Romanian market, highlighting the diverse tourism opportunities in Bulgaria.
The ministry’s marketing strategy includes organizing familiarization trips for prominent journalists, vloggers, bloggers, and influencers from around the world. In 2024 alone, these visits have been arranged for content creators from countries such as Spain, Romania, Poland, Uzbekistan, the Netherlands, Italy, and Kuwait. Additional study tours are being planned for representatives from Norway, Germany, and the Baltic nations.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Wizz Air Launches New Year-Round Route from Sofia to Stuttgart
Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new route from Sofia to Stuttgart
Bulgarian Beach Ranks in Europe's Top 10 Most Relaxing
A new study has revealed which beaches around the world are deemed to be the most relaxing,
Bulgaria Records 6.3% Increase in Overnight Stays, Ranking High in EU
Bulgaria ranks among the top five countries in the European Union for growth in tourist overnight stays during the April to June 2024 period
Summer 2024: Bulgarian Tourists Decrease While Foreign Tourism Grows
This summer is shaping up to be better for Bulgarian tourism compared to the last pre-pandemic year
Bulgaria Sees Significant Surge in Tourist Overnight Stays, Leading EU Growth
According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgaria has emerged as one of the top five EU countries in terms of growth in tourist overnight stays for the second quarter of 2024
The Tourist Industry: Workers from Third Countries Use Bulgaria as a Springboard
The Bulgarian tourism industry faces significant challenges due to delays in processing both work and tourist visas for individuals from third countries