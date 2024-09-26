U.S. to Invest $240,000 to Revitalize ReBonkers Art and Culture Center in Varna

The U.S. Embassy in Sofia is proud to announce a 240,000 dollars investment in Varna’s ReBonkers cultural center through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP). Varna is the largest AFCP project recipient in Europe this year, underscoring the United States’ profound respect for Bulgaria’s rich heritage and culture. Since 2002, the United States has invested over 1.3 million dollars in nine AFCP projects throughout Bulgaria.

ReBonkers, Varna’s premier independent arts venue, occupies a historic 1827 building which originally served as an Ottoman gunpowder magazine. As Varna’s oldest standing structure, ReBonkers connects Varna’s past with its vibrant cultural present and future potential. Over the decades, Varna residents have reclaimed and repurposed this unique space, transforming it into the famous “Bonkers” music club in the 1990s, and finally, in 2022, inaugurating it as Varna’s leading independent arts space. Since its opening, ReBonkers has hosted over 500 events with over 600 Bulgarian and international artists.

ReBonkers is a hub for artistic freedom and cultural expression, offering visual arts, theater, dance, and music events, and serving as a meeting space for community groups and NGOs. The project aims to ensure year-round availability, empowering community groups and fostering resilience, creativity, and inclusivity.

"This investment celebrates Bulgaria’s rich cultural heritage. I have visited ReBonkers; it is a testament to the enduring spirit and creativity of the Bulgarian people. It is in spaces like these – which support vibrant cultural communities – where the dynamic interplay of past and present truly comes to life. These spaces are not just venues – they foster connections and inspire future generations,” said U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Merten.

Association “Talyana,” which manages the ReBonkers site and its activities, will be the Embassy’s primary partner on this project. Talyana’s commitment to fostering social debate, activism, and community engagement aligns perfectly with AFCP goals. Together, we aim to enhance Varna's cultural vitality and support the diverse communities that depend on this unique space.

