Wizz Air Launches New Year-Round Route from Sofia to Stuttgart

Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new route from Sofia to Stuttgart, one of Europe’s greenest cities. Starting in December, flights will operate year-round three times a week. Tickets are available now on the airline's website and mobile app, with prices starting at 65.99 leva.

With this addition, Wizz Air strengthens its presence in Bulgaria, becoming the only low-cost carrier offering direct flights to Stuttgart. The German city, located in a major wine-producing region, is known for its red wines, excellent cuisine, and cultural landmarks. Popular attractions include historical monuments, castles, gardens, and museums such as the Mercedes-Benz Museum and the MHP-Arena, home to Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart.

The new Sofia-Stuttgart route will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, beginning on December 16, 2024.

Sasha Vislaus, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, expressed excitement over the new route, emphasizing how it enhances the airline’s leadership in Central and Eastern Europe. Vislaus highlighted the growing demand for travel between Bulgaria and Germany, noting that this addition reflects Wizz Air's commitment to improving connectivity and providing affordable, hassle-free travel.