Bulgarian Parliament Reacts to EU’s Split of Albania and North Macedonia in Membership Talks

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 15:05
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Reacts to EU’s Split of Albania and North Macedonia in Membership Talks

The Bulgarian National Assembly swiftly reacted to the news of Albania and North Macedonia being separated on their paths to EU membership. Brussels' decision to greenlight Albania's negotiations while pausing those for North Macedonia sparked immediate responses from Bulgaria's parliamentary leaders.

Boyko Borissov, leader of the largest parliamentary group GERB and chairman of the foreign affairs committee, urged for calm responses from all political parties. An extraordinary meeting of the foreign affairs committee was convened, where a draft declaration is expected to be proposed and voted on in the plenary session of the National Assembly.

Borissov highlighted that Bulgaria's concerns were well-received by European institutions and praised Albania's progress. He emphasized that Albania had accepted the Bulgarian minority, while North Macedonia would need to face the consequences of its actions, particularly concerning its relations with Bulgaria.

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), expressed satisfaction with the French proposal, noting that it aligned with Bulgaria’s interests. He stressed that North Macedonia must decide whether to include Bulgarians in its constitution, without which its EU path would remain blocked.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), criticized North Macedonia for failing to uphold agreements with both Bulgaria and the EU. He argued that the decision to halt its EU negotiations was a necessary consequence of its failure to meet its commitments.

Borislav Gutsanov, chair of the parliamentary group of BSP for Bulgaria, supported the EU’s decision, stating it was a fair response to the increasingly hostile rhetoric from North Macedonia. He added that North Macedonia's recent comments toward Bulgaria left Brussels with no other choice but to delay negotiations.

Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of There Is Such a People (TISP), echoed these concerns, stating that North Macedonia had not fulfilled its obligations in the negotiation framework. He argued that unless the country changed its behavior and recognized Bulgarians in its constitution, it would remain outside the EU.

In a separate statement, TISP leader Slavi Trifonov criticized certain politicians in North Macedonia for openly fostering hostility toward Bulgaria. Writing on social media, he accused some Macedonian leaders of encouraging hatred while benefiting from Bulgarian citizenship. Trifonov maintained that Bulgaria should not allow a country with such leadership to begin EU negotiations unless it fully respects the terms of the French agreement and acknowledges Bulgarians in its constitution.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Bulgarian, macedonia, Albania

Related Articles:

Poll Shows Seven Parties Set for Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly, GERB Leads the Pack

A recent sociological survey conducted by the "Trend" research center, commissioned by "24 Chasa," indicates that if elections were held today, seven parties would secure seats in the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:09

Bulgarian Parliament Condemns North Macedonia's Provocative Remarks

The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Bulgaria's Election Season Opens with 23 Parties and 9 Coalitions Competing

The pre-election campaign for Bulgaria's early parliamentary vote, scheduled for October 27, officially began at midnight

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:01

Radev: North Macedonia's Divergence from Albania on EU Path Is a Consequence of Its Government's Policies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Bulgaria Prepares Budget with 3% Deficit to Meet Eurozone Criteria

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance is working on a budget with a deficit of up to 3% on an accrued basis

Business » Finance | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 17:08

Bulgaria's Borissov: North Macedonia Must Face Consequences of Its Actions as Albania Moves Forward in the EU

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and current GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the Republic of North Macedonia’s treatment of Bulgaria has resulted in Albania advancing in its European Union accession process

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 12:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Poll Shows Seven Parties Set for Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly, GERB Leads the Pack

A recent sociological survey conducted by the "Trend" research center, commissioned by "24 Chasa," indicates that if elections were held today, seven parties would secure seats in the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:09

Bulgarian Parliament Condemns North Macedonia's Provocative Remarks

The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Bulgaria's Election Season Opens with 23 Parties and 9 Coalitions Competing

The pre-election campaign for Bulgaria's early parliamentary vote, scheduled for October 27, officially began at midnight

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:01

Radev: North Macedonia's Divergence from Albania on EU Path Is a Consequence of Its Government's Policies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Chaos and Confrontation Mark Final Session of Bulgaria’s 50th National Assembly

The 50th National Assembly of Bulgaria concluded its final session in a chaotic atmosphere, marked by physical confrontations and a failure to secure a quorum

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 09:53

Bulgaria's Borissov: North Macedonia Must Face Consequences of Its Actions as Albania Moves Forward in the EU

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and current GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the Republic of North Macedonia’s treatment of Bulgaria has resulted in Albania advancing in its European Union accession process

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 12:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria