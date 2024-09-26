Bulgaria's Borissov: North Macedonia Must Face Consequences of Its Actions as Albania Moves Forward in the EU

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 12:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov: North Macedonia Must Face Consequences of Its Actions as Albania Moves Forward in the EU

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and current GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the Republic of North Macedonia’s treatment of Bulgaria has resulted in Albania advancing in its European Union accession process. Albania has accepted the Bulgarian minority, while Borissov emphasized that North Macedonia must now confront the consequences of its actions.

Borissov criticized the prevailing attitude toward Bulgarians, suggesting that they are being asked to exercise patience while North Macedonia employs a tactic of blaming Bulgaria for its issues. He remarked, "The tactic of our colleagues from North Macedonia is to blame us," asserting that Bulgaria has maintained a reasonable stance by requesting only a resignation, which he deemed normal.

He specifically called for the resignation of Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski following his derogatory comments regarding Bulgarians. Nikoloski had remarked that "more miserable than them (the Bulgarians) are only those servants in our country" who acknowledged a shared history between the Macedonian and Bulgarian peoples, which he claimed did not exist.

Borissov pointed out that Bulgarian officials have remained diplomatic in their interactions and have been heard in various European institutions, including the European People's Party, the European Council, and the European Commission. He reiterated that Bulgaria has not strayed from the path of good relations.

As Albania prepares to begin its EU membership negotiations, which are set to officially start at an intergovernmental conference on October 15, Borissov noted that this development further illustrates the divide between Albania and North Macedonia in their respective paths toward EU integration. He urged Bulgarian statesmen to maintain composure in the face of provocations.

"Brussels' reaction to separating Albania from the Republic of North Macedonia in the pre-accession process is logical, especially after the words of Macedonian officials last week. After we were called in any way, there was no other reaction. The decision is quite fair." This was stated to journalists on the sidelines of the National Assembly by Borislav Gutsanov, the chairman of the parliamentary group of "BSP for Bulgaria".

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, Bulgaria, macedonia, Albania

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Parliament Condemns North Macedonia's Provocative Remarks

The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Radev: North Macedonia's Divergence from Albania on EU Path Is a Consequence of Its Government's Policies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Norway Launches Investigation into Exploding Pagers Linked to Bulgarian-Based Firm

Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service (KRIPOS) has issued an international search for 39-year-old Rinson Jose, founder of the Bulgaria-registered company "Norta Global"

Crime | September 27, 2024, Friday // 09:26

Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on September 27

The weather in Bulgaria on September 27 is expected to be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southeasterly breeze that may strengthen to a moderate wind in the eastern regions

Society » Environment | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 18:00

European Commission: Bulgaria and Romania are Ready for Schengen

The European Commission reaffirmed today that Romania and Bulgaria are fully prepared for complete accession to the Schengen area

World » EU | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 17:25

Nearly 900,000 Romanian Tourists Visit Bulgaria in First Half of 2024

Nearly 900,000 Romanian tourists visited Bulgaria between January and July 2024

Business » Tourism | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 16:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Poll Shows Seven Parties Set for Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly, GERB Leads the Pack

A recent sociological survey conducted by the "Trend" research center, commissioned by "24 Chasa," indicates that if elections were held today, seven parties would secure seats in the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:09

Bulgarian Parliament Condemns North Macedonia's Provocative Remarks

The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Bulgaria's Election Season Opens with 23 Parties and 9 Coalitions Competing

The pre-election campaign for Bulgaria's early parliamentary vote, scheduled for October 27, officially began at midnight

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:01

Radev: North Macedonia's Divergence from Albania on EU Path Is a Consequence of Its Government's Policies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Chaos and Confrontation Mark Final Session of Bulgaria’s 50th National Assembly

The 50th National Assembly of Bulgaria concluded its final session in a chaotic atmosphere, marked by physical confrontations and a failure to secure a quorum

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 09:53

Bulgarian Parliament Reacts to EU’s Split of Albania and North Macedonia in Membership Talks

The Bulgarian National Assembly swiftly reacted to the news of Albania and North Macedonia being separated on their paths to EU membership

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 15:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria