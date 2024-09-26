Bulgaria's Borissov: North Macedonia Must Face Consequences of Its Actions as Albania Moves Forward in the EU

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and current GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the Republic of North Macedonia’s treatment of Bulgaria has resulted in Albania advancing in its European Union accession process. Albania has accepted the Bulgarian minority, while Borissov emphasized that North Macedonia must now confront the consequences of its actions.

Borissov criticized the prevailing attitude toward Bulgarians, suggesting that they are being asked to exercise patience while North Macedonia employs a tactic of blaming Bulgaria for its issues. He remarked, "The tactic of our colleagues from North Macedonia is to blame us," asserting that Bulgaria has maintained a reasonable stance by requesting only a resignation, which he deemed normal.

He specifically called for the resignation of Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski following his derogatory comments regarding Bulgarians. Nikoloski had remarked that "more miserable than them (the Bulgarians) are only those servants in our country" who acknowledged a shared history between the Macedonian and Bulgarian peoples, which he claimed did not exist.

Borissov pointed out that Bulgarian officials have remained diplomatic in their interactions and have been heard in various European institutions, including the European People's Party, the European Council, and the European Commission. He reiterated that Bulgaria has not strayed from the path of good relations.

As Albania prepares to begin its EU membership negotiations, which are set to officially start at an intergovernmental conference on October 15, Borissov noted that this development further illustrates the divide between Albania and North Macedonia in their respective paths toward EU integration. He urged Bulgarian statesmen to maintain composure in the face of provocations.

"Brussels' reaction to separating Albania from the Republic of North Macedonia in the pre-accession process is logical, especially after the words of Macedonian officials last week. After we were called in any way, there was no other reaction. The decision is quite fair." This was stated to journalists on the sidelines of the National Assembly by Borislav Gutsanov, the chairman of the parliamentary group of "BSP for Bulgaria".