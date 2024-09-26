Gender Reassignment Bill Fails in Bulgaria: MPs Clash Over Child Protection Proposals

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 11:47
Bulgaria: Gender Reassignment Bill Fails in Bulgaria: MPs Clash Over Child Protection Proposals

Bulgarian MPs have declined to back a bill proposed by the "There Is Such a People" party (TISP) that aimed to prohibit advertising and medical procedures for gender reassignment for individuals under 18. Meanwhile, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) abstained from voting on three of its own proposed amendments to the Child Protection Act. TISP's proposal sought to extend state protection to children aged 16 to 18 who are not in education and to impose penalties of 1 to 3 years of imprisonment for anyone providing medical prescriptions or procedures for gender change to minors.

Following the initial failed vote, TISP's Toshko Yordanov took to the podium to accuse the GERB party of supporting "gay-oriented propaganda" from WCC-DB. In another development, the deputies dismissed three draft laws from WCC-DB aimed at amending the Child Protection Act. One of these proposals, introduced by Elisaveta Belobradova, sought to ensure that children are protected from "political propaganda, untruths, and pre-election actions," and proposed the concept of "genomic sex."

Prof. Andrey Chorbanov from TISP criticized Belobradova's suggestion, calling it "insane," asserting that "gender is gender" and that gender does not relate to genomics (ed. note: gender and sex are the same word in Bulgarian language: пол/pol). WCC-DB's legislation permitted gender reassignment under life-threatening conditions, prompting Georgi Ivanov from "Revival" to label WCC-DB a "pro-pedophile coalition," which drew a reprimand from National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan for his inflammatory language. The bill did not pass, with WCC-DB abstaining from the vote.

Another WCC-DB proposal, presented by Bozhidar Bozhanov, aimed to enhance existing laws regarding sexual offenses against children, introducing stricter restrictions for individuals with convictions for such crimes and requiring background checks for anyone working with children. This bill, which also sought to regulate online child protection, was not adopted, with WCC-DB abstaining once again.

A third draft law by Katya Paneva aimed to ensure the protection of children and doctors in the context of established medical issues. However, this proposal also failed to pass, with WCC-DB abstaining from the vote.

After the voting concluded, TISP accused GERB and WCC-DB of "collusion" regarding the changes to the Child Protection Act, while "Revival" reiterated its accusations against WCC-DB for promoting propaganda within schools.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: TISP, gender, children, WCC-DB

Related Articles:

Chaos and Confrontation Mark Final Session of Bulgaria’s 50th National Assembly

|

Alpha Research: Bulgaria's Political Landscape Faces Uncertainty as Early Elections Approach

|

Kiril Petkov Highlights Need for Long-Term Policies Over Political Alliances in Bulgaria

|

Russian Parliament Considers Legislation Against "Childfree" Movement, Echoing LGBTQ+ Restrictions

|

WCC-DB MP Admits Coalition with GERB Was a Mistake

|

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza School Kill 19, Including 13 Children

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Poll Shows Seven Parties Set for Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly, GERB Leads the Pack

A recent sociological survey conducted by the "Trend" research center, commissioned by "24 Chasa," indicates that if elections were held today, seven parties would secure seats in the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:09

Bulgarian Parliament Condemns North Macedonia's Provocative Remarks

The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Bulgaria's Election Season Opens with 23 Parties and 9 Coalitions Competing

The pre-election campaign for Bulgaria's early parliamentary vote, scheduled for October 27, officially began at midnight

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:01

Radev: North Macedonia's Divergence from Albania on EU Path Is a Consequence of Its Government's Policies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Chaos and Confrontation Mark Final Session of Bulgaria’s 50th National Assembly

The 50th National Assembly of Bulgaria concluded its final session in a chaotic atmosphere, marked by physical confrontations and a failure to secure a quorum

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 09:53

Bulgarian Parliament Reacts to EU’s Split of Albania and North Macedonia in Membership Talks

The Bulgarian National Assembly swiftly reacted to the news of Albania and North Macedonia being separated on their paths to EU membership

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 15:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria