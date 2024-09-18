Absurd Accident in Burgas Claims Lives of Two Pedestrians

Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Burgas. The incident took place at 7:54 a.m. on "Krayezerna" Street, near the Burgas Free Zone.

In this serious incident, two men and a woman from the Dolno Ezerovo district were struck by a small Ford truck, which pressed them against a stationary heavy truck. Reports from Nova TV suggest that the driver of the moving vehicle may have misjudged the lateral distance while reversing.

The couple, both workers at the Burgas Free Zone, died at the scene, while the third victim was rushed to the hospital, with no updates available regarding their condition.

The affected road section is currently passable in one lane, with traffic being regulated by police. An investigation into the accident is underway.