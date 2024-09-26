Bulgaria's Economic Outlook Dimmed as EBRD Lowers Growth Projections

Business » FINANCE | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 14:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Economic Outlook Dimmed as EBRD Lowers Growth Projections

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its growth forecast for Bulgaria's economy for the upcoming two years, as reported by BTA. The bank now expects a slowdown of 0.4% this year, predicting a growth rate of 2.2%, down from previous estimates.

Looking ahead to next year, the EBRD has adjusted its projection from 3% to 2.9%. Overall, expectations for the entire Southeast Europe (SEE) region have also been lowered, with growth anticipated to decline from 2% in 2023 to 1.9% this year, reflecting a revision of 0.9%. The bank attributes the downward trend for 2024 to sluggish industrial production and decreased demand for outsourcing services.

Additionally, the EBRD has slightly revised its overall economic forecast for the regions where it invests, predicting a growth rate of 2.8 percent for 2024, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the forecast made in May, and an increase to 3.5 percent for 2025, which is 0.1 percentage points below the previous estimate.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EBRD, Bulgaria, economy, growth

Related Articles:

Norway Launches Investigation into Exploding Pagers Linked to Bulgarian-Based Firm

|

Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on September 27

|

European Commission: Bulgaria and Romania are Ready for Schengen

|

Nearly 900,000 Romanian Tourists Visit Bulgaria in First Half of 2024

|

Rain and Snow on the Horizon: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for Late September

|

Bulgaria's Borissov: North Macedonia Must Face Consequences of Its Actions as Albania Moves Forward in the EU

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Prepares Budget with 3% Deficit to Meet Eurozone Criteria

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance is working on a budget with a deficit of up to 3% on an accrued basis

Business » Finance | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 17:08

Bulgarian National Bank Urges Caution as Mortgage Loans Surge by 25.5%

According to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the expansion of mortgage loans continues as banks in Bulgaria report an increase in housing credit

Business » Finance | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 14:15

Bulgaria Ranks 35th in Global Wealth, Household Financial Assets Up 5.8% in 2023

Bulgaria ranks 35th in the 2023 list of the wealthiest countries, with net financial assets per capita amounting to 16,410 euros

Business » Finance | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 07:40

Is Bulgaria’s Lev a Burden? Analysts Weigh in on Eurozone Integration

Bulgaria spends approximately a billion leva (half a billion euros) annually due to its decision to maintain its own currency,

Business » Finance | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 18:03

Bulgaria's Inflation Shows Signs of Stabilization in August 2024

In August 2024, Bulgaria experienced a monthly inflation rate of 0.1%, while the annual inflation compared to August 2023 stood at 2.1%

Business » Finance | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 17:40

Steve Hanke Warns: Eurozone Entry Could Be a Mistake for Bulgaria!

Hanke's survey of 157 countries last year placed Bulgaria at 117th, indicating a relatively poor economic situation

Business » Finance | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 10:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria