Tragic Medical Oversight: Woman Carries Dead Fetus for 18 Hours in Bulgarian Hospital

Society » INCIDENTS | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:33
A tragic incident occurred at the private "Eva" hospital in Sliven, Bulgaria, where a baby died in its mother's womb, leaving her to carry the deceased fetus for 18 hours. The 31-year-old woman, pregnant for the fourth time, was in a full-term state when her condition deteriorated.

According to the family's lawyer, Todor Todorov, the mother had been experiencing concerns since late August, when she was due to give birth. She had visited the hospital multiple times, only to be sent home each time, with doctors attributing her child's small size as the reason for her release. During this period, she received an injection intended to promote the baby's growth.

On September 12, after suffering from severe stomach pains, the woman was taken to the hospital as an emergency case early in the morning. Initially, medical staff monitored her, but it was not until September 16 that they realized the baby no longer had a heartbeat, necessitating a surgical procedure the following day to remove the fetus.

The mother and her family are deeply concerned and believe medical malpractice contributed to this heartbreaking outcome. Lawyer Kichukov expressed similar sentiments, suggesting that the supervising physician could have sought further assistance during the routine checkups. He highlighted that the mother was left in the hospital for hours with a deceased fetus without any action taken by the medical staff.

The owner of "Eva" hospital has declined to provide any comments on the situation.

