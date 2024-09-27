Zelensky Warns UN of Putin's Plans to Target Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plants

Bulgaria: Zelensky Warns UN of Putin's Plans to Target Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plants

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN General Assembly in New York, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to target Ukraine's nuclear power plants. He recalled the alarming incident when Russian tanks fired on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, emphasizing that the Russian army's assault on the facility was reckless and posed a significant risk of catastrophic consequences. Zelensky stated that ensuring nuclear security is a critical component of Ukraine's peace strategy, underscoring that most of the world recognizes the gravity of the situation.

Zelensky criticized Putin for seeking to "break the Ukrainian spirit" through relentless attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. He reported that Russia has destroyed all of Ukraine’s thermal power plants and a considerable portion of its hydroelectric capacity, deliberately leaving millions in darkness as winter approaches. The president warned that any missile or drone strike on nuclear facilities could lead to a "nuclear catastrophe," emphasizing that such disasters would not respect national borders.

He expressed concern that Ukrainian children are growing up learning to identify the sounds of various types of artillery and drones due to the ongoing war. Zelensky insisted that every European and Central Asian leader understands that the threat of conflict extends beyond Ukraine, as nearly 100 countries and international organizations have backed his proposed peace formula. He stressed that "there can be no just peace without Ukraine."

Zelensky also highlighted the UN's limitations in resolving the war, particularly due to the veto power held by certain members of the Security Council. He argued that while the aggressor can block action, his peace formula offers a way forward that doesn't rely on vetoes. He dismissed alternative peace proposals as neglectful of Ukrainian interests, suggesting they merely provide Putin with an opportunity to continue the conflict.

In his closing remarks, Zelensky reaffirmed his desire for genuine peace for his people and called for worldwide support, urging nations to remain united rather than divided. Meanwhile, the US announced a new military aid package for Ukraine amounting to 375 million dollars, which includes aviation cluster bombs, ammunition for HIMARS missile systems, artillery, armored vehicles, and temporary bridging facilities. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the US commitment to defending Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Zelensky's visit to the US coincided with his meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, where he is expected to push for the use of Western weapons to target inside Russia. However, his visit has faced criticism from Republicans, particularly regarding a factory visit in Pennsylvania that was perceived as politically motivated. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson requested the recall of Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, accusing her of conducting a partisan campaign that undermined trust in her diplomatic role.

