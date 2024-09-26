Peevski Urges Prosecutors to Arrest Dogan Over Revival Process Allegations

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Peevski Urges Prosecutors to Arrest Dogan Over Revival Process Allegations

Delyan Peevski, the (co)chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) who has been sanctioned for corruption, has effectively instructed the prosecutor's office to arrest Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement. This directive stems from Dogan's past associations with the State Security and relates to the controversial Revival Process.

Peevski's statement, which was released by the press center without naming individuals, serves as a "signal" to the Military District Prosecutor's Office. He aims for the prosecution to take action against those involved in the Revival Process, specifically referencing Article 416, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to genocide. This law stipulates severe penalties, including imprisonment of ten to twenty years or life without parole.

The statement also calls for an investigation into the alleged criminal roles of those considered "traitors" within the Bulgarian Muslim community, who reportedly engaged in whistleblowing activities and later exploited the anger of the victims of the Revival Process to create a mafia-oligarchic political and economic structure.

It is evident who Peevski is alluding to, especially given Dogan's history as agent "Sava," his opposition to the Revival Process, and the establishment of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms during these tumultuous times in Bulgarian history. Peevski's comments on the "politico-economic structures of a mafia-oligarchic model" suggest a pointed criticism of the relationships formed during that period.

He further emphasized that justice can only be achieved by effectively prosecuting and bringing to court the ideologues of the Revival Process, as well as those who directly perpetrated the actions against the victims of the genocide against Bulgarian Muslims. This statement reflects the ongoing tensions within the political landscape and the historical grievances surrounding this contentious chapter of Bulgaria's past.

The Revival Process in Bulgaria, which occurred during the late 1980s and early 1990s, was a government-led campaign aimed at forcibly assimilating the Turkish minority, known as Pomaks and other Muslim communities, by compelling them to adopt Bulgarian names and customs. This initiative was part of a broader effort by the communist regime to promote a homogenous national identity in the face of ethnic diversity. The process led to widespread protests and significant human rights abuses, including violence against those resisting the name changes. Many members of the Turkish community were subjected to intimidation, persecution, and forced displacement, resulting in a deep societal divide and lasting trauma. The Revival Process remains a contentious and painful chapter in Bulgaria's history, symbolizing the struggle for ethnic rights and the impact of totalitarian policies on minority groups.

