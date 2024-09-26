US, EU, and Allies Demand Immediate Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict

World | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 09:10
Bulgaria: US, EU, and Allies Demand Immediate Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict

The United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and several other nations have called for an immediate temporary ceasefire in Lebanon amid escalating tensions between Israel and the Shiite group Hezbollah. This proposal, developed by the US and France and supported by a coalition of allies, urges a three-week halt to fighting in Lebanon to facilitate diplomatic efforts and to address the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

A joint statement from these countries expressed their "intolerance" for continued hostilities and deemed the risk of escalating violence in the Middle East "unacceptable." The statement garnered support from nations such as Australia, Canada, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, addressing the UN Security Council, emphasized that both Washington and Paris expect both sides to accept the proposal promptly.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati endorsed the Franco-American initiative, highlighting that his country is experiencing a severe violation of sovereignty and human rights due to the Israeli military's actions.

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed over 70 individuals and injured more than 200, according to Lebanese health authorities. In response, Hezbollah fired numerous rockets from Lebanese territory towards Israel, including a strike aimed at Tel Aviv.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres characterized Monday as "the bloodiest day in a generation," declaring that "all hell breaks loose in Lebanon." Meanwhile, Israeli Army Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi hinted at the possibility of a ground offensive in Lebanon.

