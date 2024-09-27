Putin Issues "Nuclear Warning" to the West, Hints at Response to Ukrainian Strikes

World » RUSSIA | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Putin Issues "Nuclear Warning" to the West, Hints at Response to Ukrainian Strikes

Russian forces have intensified their offensive near Vuhledar, reaching the outskirts of the strategic Ukrainian stronghold. Amid these developments, Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian ammunition depots, exposing vulnerabilities in Russia’s military logistics. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States, where he emphasized the importance of consistent military support. The US has responded by ramping up artillery shell production and discussing potential joint weapons manufacturing in Ukraine. Despite Ukrainian advances in several areas, including west of the Kursk Oblast salient and eastern Toretsk, the situation remains volatile.

In a significant statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a nuclear warning to the West, asserting that Russia could resort to nuclear weapons if attacked by conventional missiles from Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Putin emphasized that any aggression involving the support or participation of a nuclear power would be treated as a joint attack on Russia. He noted that this approach would be reflected in adjustments to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, a move seen as a direct response to Western deliberations on whether to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with conventional Western missiles.

Putin justified the changes to Russia's nuclear stance by pointing out the evolving global landscape and the emerging threats that these shifts pose to Russia. He stated that the conditions for Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons are now clearly defined and outlined. As per Reuters, these adjustments also highlight Russia’s right to use nuclear weapons alongside conventional forces if it or its ally Belarus faces aggression.

These developments follow ongoing debates in the United States and Britain over whether Ukraine should be permitted to attack Russia with Western-made conventional missiles. Putin’s statements signal a firm stance from Moscow in response to what it perceives as increasing risks, reaffirming that the country’s military strategy is being recalibrated to address the contemporary threats it faces.

