Bulgaria's President Stresses Importance of Dialogue and Development at UN, Seeks Stronger Ties with Iran

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 08:52
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Stresses Importance of Dialogue and Development at UN, Seeks Stronger Ties with Iran

Bulgaria supports the United Nations' mission to ensure that development policies, rather than military conflicts, determine humanity's future, President Rumen Radev affirmed during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York. He expressed concern over the escalating crises in Ukraine and the Middle East, which he said threaten global peace and stability, deepening global divisions.

Radev emphasized that Bulgaria hopes the UN Security Council will become a more effective tool for conflict prevention, helping the world refocus on Sustainable Development Goals. He also highlighted his concerns about the growing risks of migration, radicalization, and terrorist threats due to military tensions near Europe’s borders. Guterres praised Bulgaria’s contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals through ideas and initiatives.

In a separate meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Radev expressed Bulgaria's interest in enhancing its bilateral partnership with Iran, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, energy, and transport. He welcomed Iran’s intention to strengthen dialogue with the European Union, hoping that this would help foster cooperation and mutual trust, including on sensitive matters like Iran’s nuclear program.

The two leaders noted the historical ties between Bulgaria and Iran, acknowledging the past cooperation and commercial exchange between their nations. Radev urged for renewed efforts to expand these relations and also sought Iran's help in securing the release of the captain and co-captain of the "Galaxy Leader" vessel detained off Yemen’s coast. He further called for Iran’s support in negotiating the release of hostages captured by Hamas during an October 7 attack.

Pezeshkian echoed Radev’s sentiments, emphasizing the potential for constructive dialogue and extending an invitation to the Bulgarian president to visit Iran to further explore common solutions to shared challenges. Both leaders agreed that ongoing high-level talks between their countries could open the door to new pragmatic cooperation opportunities.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, UN, Iran, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Radev: North Macedonia's Divergence from Albania on EU Path Is a Consequence of Its Government's Policies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Norway Launches Investigation into Exploding Pagers Linked to Bulgarian-Based Firm

Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service (KRIPOS) has issued an international search for 39-year-old Rinson Jose, founder of the Bulgaria-registered company "Norta Global"

Crime | September 27, 2024, Friday // 09:26

Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on September 27

The weather in Bulgaria on September 27 is expected to be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southeasterly breeze that may strengthen to a moderate wind in the eastern regions

Society » Environment | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 18:00

European Commission: Bulgaria and Romania are Ready for Schengen

The European Commission reaffirmed today that Romania and Bulgaria are fully prepared for complete accession to the Schengen area

World » EU | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 17:25

Nearly 900,000 Romanian Tourists Visit Bulgaria in First Half of 2024

Nearly 900,000 Romanian tourists visited Bulgaria between January and July 2024

Business » Tourism | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 16:41

Bulgaria's Economic Outlook Dimmed as EBRD Lowers Growth Projections

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its growth forecast for Bulgaria's economy for the upcoming two years

Business » Finance | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 14:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Poll Shows Seven Parties Set for Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly, GERB Leads the Pack

A recent sociological survey conducted by the "Trend" research center, commissioned by "24 Chasa," indicates that if elections were held today, seven parties would secure seats in the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:09

Bulgarian Parliament Condemns North Macedonia's Provocative Remarks

The Bulgarian Parliament has unanimously adopted a declaration with 178 votes in favor, addressing the ongoing "systematic and methodical destruction of the dialogue" between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Bulgaria's Election Season Opens with 23 Parties and 9 Coalitions Competing

The pre-election campaign for Bulgaria's early parliamentary vote, scheduled for October 27, officially began at midnight

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:01

Radev: North Macedonia's Divergence from Albania on EU Path Is a Consequence of Its Government's Policies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking to journalists in New York during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed concerns about the direction North Macedonia is taking under its new government

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Chaos and Confrontation Mark Final Session of Bulgaria’s 50th National Assembly

The 50th National Assembly of Bulgaria concluded its final session in a chaotic atmosphere, marked by physical confrontations and a failure to secure a quorum

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 09:53

Bulgarian Parliament Reacts to EU’s Split of Albania and North Macedonia in Membership Talks

The Bulgarian National Assembly swiftly reacted to the news of Albania and North Macedonia being separated on their paths to EU membership

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 15:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria