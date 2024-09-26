Bulgaria's President Stresses Importance of Dialogue and Development at UN, Seeks Stronger Ties with Iran

Bulgaria supports the United Nations' mission to ensure that development policies, rather than military conflicts, determine humanity's future, President Rumen Radev affirmed during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York. He expressed concern over the escalating crises in Ukraine and the Middle East, which he said threaten global peace and stability, deepening global divisions.

Radev emphasized that Bulgaria hopes the UN Security Council will become a more effective tool for conflict prevention, helping the world refocus on Sustainable Development Goals. He also highlighted his concerns about the growing risks of migration, radicalization, and terrorist threats due to military tensions near Europe’s borders. Guterres praised Bulgaria’s contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals through ideas and initiatives.

In a separate meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Radev expressed Bulgaria's interest in enhancing its bilateral partnership with Iran, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, energy, and transport. He welcomed Iran’s intention to strengthen dialogue with the European Union, hoping that this would help foster cooperation and mutual trust, including on sensitive matters like Iran’s nuclear program.

The two leaders noted the historical ties between Bulgaria and Iran, acknowledging the past cooperation and commercial exchange between their nations. Radev urged for renewed efforts to expand these relations and also sought Iran's help in securing the release of the captain and co-captain of the "Galaxy Leader" vessel detained off Yemen’s coast. He further called for Iran’s support in negotiating the release of hostages captured by Hamas during an October 7 attack.

Pezeshkian echoed Radev’s sentiments, emphasizing the potential for constructive dialogue and extending an invitation to the Bulgarian president to visit Iran to further explore common solutions to shared challenges. Both leaders agreed that ongoing high-level talks between their countries could open the door to new pragmatic cooperation opportunities.