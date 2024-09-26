Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for September 26: Sunny Skies and Mild Conditions

On September 26, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with a mild easterly breeze and a gentle to moderate southeasterly wind particularly in Eastern Bulgaria, according to National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Temperatures are forecasted to reach highs ranging from 26°C to 31°C, with Sofia seeing around 27°C.

Along the coast, conditions will also be mostly sunny, accompanied by a mild to moderate south-southeasterly wind. High temperatures are anticipated to be between 24°C and 26°C. The seawater temperature will range from 22°C to 23°C, and sea waves will be at a level of 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny with slight cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon. A mild to moderate southwesterly wind will prevail, with highs of 22°C at 1,200 meters and 14°C at 2,000 meters.