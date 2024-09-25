Bulgaria: Election Ballot Numbers Announced for October 27 Vote

Politics | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 17:07
Today, at the Central Election Commission (CEC), the ballot numbers for the parties and coalitions registered for the October 27 elections in Bulgaria were determined by a lottery.

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) will appear on the ballot with number 26, while GERB-SDS will participate under number 18.

The "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) was assigned number 13, and the "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski) will be listed with number 8.

"Revival" (Vazrazhdane) will contest the elections under number 12, while "There Is Such a People" (TISP) will use number 7.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party ("BSP - United Left" coalition) will participate with number 28.

Here are the numbers of all parties and coalitions for participation in the elections:

"Party of the Greens" 10;
"Ataka" 19;
"Bulgari" 5;
"Bulgarian National Union New Democracy" 14;
"Revival" 12;
"There Is Such a People" 7;
"KOI – Competence, responsibility, truth" 24;
"People's Party the truth and only the truth" 20;
"Pravoto" 11;
"Direct Democracy" 21;
"Bulgaria of Labor and Reason" 23;
"Democrats for responsibility, freedom and tolerance - DOST" 1;
"Socialist Party Bulgarian Path" 3;
"Moral Unity Honor" 17;
"Voice of the People" 2;
"Greatness" 4;
"Brigada" 9;
"Bulgarian Union for Direct Democracy" 15;
"Bulgarian Rise" 27;
"Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning" 8;
"My Country Bulgaria" 6;
"Russophiles for Bulgaria" 25;
"Free Voters" 22;
"Blue Bulgaria" 16;
"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" 26;
"BSP – United Left" 28;
"GERB-SDS" 18;
"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" 13.

