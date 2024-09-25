Bulgaria: Election Ballot Numbers Announced for October 27 Vote

Today, at the Central Election Commission (CEC), the ballot numbers for the parties and coalitions registered for the October 27 elections in Bulgaria were determined by a lottery.
"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) will appear on the ballot with number 26, while GERB-SDS will participate under number 18.
The "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) was assigned number 13, and the "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski) will be listed with number 8.
"Revival" (Vazrazhdane) will contest the elections under number 12, while "There Is Such a People" (TISP) will use number 7.
The Bulgarian Socialist Party ("BSP - United Left" coalition) will participate with number 28.
Here are the numbers of all parties and coalitions for participation in the elections:
"Party of the Greens" 10;
"Ataka" 19;
"Bulgari" 5;
"Bulgarian National Union New Democracy" 14;
"Revival" 12;
"There Is Such a People" 7;
"KOI – Competence, responsibility, truth" 24;
"People's Party the truth and only the truth" 20;
"Pravoto" 11;
"Direct Democracy" 21;
"Bulgaria of Labor and Reason" 23;
"Democrats for responsibility, freedom and tolerance - DOST" 1;
"Socialist Party Bulgarian Path" 3;
"Moral Unity Honor" 17;
"Voice of the People" 2;
"Greatness" 4;
"Brigada" 9;
"Bulgarian Union for Direct Democracy" 15;
"Bulgarian Rise" 27;
"Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning" 8;
"My Country Bulgaria" 6;
"Russophiles for Bulgaria" 25;
"Free Voters" 22;
"Blue Bulgaria" 16;
"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" 26;
"BSP – United Left" 28;
"GERB-SDS" 18;
"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" 13.