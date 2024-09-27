Twelve Bulgarian Regions Lack 24-Hour Pharmacies

Society » HEALTH | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 07:43
Bulgaria: Twelve Bulgarian Regions Lack 24-Hour Pharmacies Photo: Stella Ivanova

Twelve regions in Bulgaria currently lack 24-hour pharmacies. These regions include Vidin, Dobrich, Lovech, Montana, Pazardjik, Pernik, Razgrad, Silistra, Smolyan, Targovishte, Shumen, and Yambol.

In Sofia, there are 24 such pharmacies spread across 16 districts, according to BGNES. As of mid-August, 57 round-the-clock pharmacies were operating nationwide, covering 17 municipalities in 16 regions.

Between June 2023 and August 2024, 11 new 24-hour pharmacies opened, accounting for 20% of the total number. These new locations were established in nine municipal centers that previously had no round-the-clock pharmacy.

After Sofia, Plovdiv has the most 24-hour pharmacies with eight, followed by Burgas with five, Varna with four, and Ruse and Stara Zagora with three each.

Tags: Bulgaria, pharmacies, 24-hour

