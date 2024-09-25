Peevski Declares Dogan and Associates No Longer Part of DPS

Ahmed Dogan and his associates are no longer part of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), according to Delyan Peevski, chairman of the party's parliamentary group. Peevski made this statement in response to a request submitted to the Sofia City Court for his removal as party chairman, following a decision by the Central Operational Bureau on August 27.

"It doesn’t matter what these separatists submit! They are no longer part of DPS, as they are already listed under another party. This matter is settled. I clearly state, this individual and those around him are not from DPS!" said Peevski.

Peevski also accused Ahmed Dogan of avoiding a direct confrontation in the pre-election race by not leading the list for the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" in Haskovo and Blagoevgrad. In response to MEP Ilhan Kyuchuk's remark that he was never a DPS member, Peevski stated, "I will not respond to children raised by me."

Additionally, Peevski criticized acting chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov for inaction on corruption reports involving WCC-DB representatives, accusing him of covering up investigations.

"For the Constitution, we worked together. I don’t deny that! I want to see how these investigations, which I believe are being covered up by the prosecutor general, will proceed. It’s all a theater—pretending not to want this attorney general while he protects them," Peevski remarked.

Peevski declined to comment on reports that the US has reconfirmed his inclusion on the "Magnitsky" sanctions act, as well as on questions related to the bankruptcy of "Bulgartabac."