Peevski Declares Dogan and Associates No Longer Part of DPS

Politics | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 15:05
Bulgaria: Peevski Declares Dogan and Associates No Longer Part of DPS

Ahmed Dogan and his associates are no longer part of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), according to Delyan Peevski, chairman of the party's parliamentary group. Peevski made this statement in response to a request submitted to the Sofia City Court for his removal as party chairman, following a decision by the Central Operational Bureau on August 27.

"It doesn’t matter what these separatists submit! They are no longer part of DPS, as they are already listed under another party. This matter is settled. I clearly state, this individual and those around him are not from DPS!" said Peevski.

Peevski also accused Ahmed Dogan of avoiding a direct confrontation in the pre-election race by not leading the list for the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" in Haskovo and Blagoevgrad. In response to MEP Ilhan Kyuchuk's remark that he was never a DPS member, Peevski stated, "I will not respond to children raised by me."

Additionally, Peevski criticized acting chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov for inaction on corruption reports involving WCC-DB representatives, accusing him of covering up investigations.

"For the Constitution, we worked together. I don’t deny that! I want to see how these investigations, which I believe are being covered up by the prosecutor general, will proceed. It’s all a theater—pretending not to want this attorney general while he protects them," Peevski remarked.

Peevski declined to comment on reports that the US has reconfirmed his inclusion on the "Magnitsky" sanctions act, as well as on questions related to the bankruptcy of "Bulgartabac."

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Peevski, DPS, Dogan

Related Articles:

Alpha Research: Bulgaria's Political Landscape Faces Uncertainty as Early Elections Approach

A recent study by "Alpha Research" reveals a complex and concerning landscape for voters as Bulgaria approaches its seventh consecutive early elections

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Peevski Urges Prosecutors to Arrest Dogan Over Revival Process Allegations

Delyan Peevski, the (co)chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) who has been sanctioned for corruption

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Dogan Denounces Peevski's Role, Expresses Shame and Calls for Change Within DPS

Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), expressed deep regret over the actions of a party member

Politics | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

DPS-Dogan Faction Faces Another Legal Setback as Court Upholds Election Commission Decision

The Supreme Administrative Court has rejected the appeal from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction), represented by Jevdet Chakarov

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 18:35

Supreme Court Bars Ahmed Dogan’s DPS Coalition from Elections, Allows Peevski’s Faction

Bulgaria's Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) has dismissed the appeal from Ahmed Dogan's associates, who challenged the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) decision

Politics | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:02

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission Denies Registration for DPS Factions

The Bulgarian Central Election Commission (CEC) has denied registration for the electoral participation of two factions: "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS," led by Jevdet Chakarov and Ahmed Dogan, and "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - DPS New Beginn

Politics | September 9, 2024, Monday // 12:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Parliament Reacts to EU’s Split of Albania and North Macedonia in Membership Talks

The Bulgarian National Assembly swiftly reacted to the news of Albania and North Macedonia being separated on their paths to EU membership

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 15:05

Bulgaria's Borissov: North Macedonia Must Face Consequences of Its Actions as Albania Moves Forward in the EU

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and current GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the Republic of North Macedonia’s treatment of Bulgaria has resulted in Albania advancing in its European Union accession process

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 12:15

Gender Reassignment Bill Fails in Bulgaria: MPs Clash Over Child Protection Proposals

Bulgarian MPs have declined to back a bill proposed by the "There Is Such a People" party (TISP) that aimed to prohibit advertising and medical procedures for gender reassignment for individuals under 18

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 11:47

Alpha Research: Bulgaria's Political Landscape Faces Uncertainty as Early Elections Approach

A recent study by "Alpha Research" reveals a complex and concerning landscape for voters as Bulgaria approaches its seventh consecutive early elections

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Peevski Urges Prosecutors to Arrest Dogan Over Revival Process Allegations

Delyan Peevski, the (co)chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) who has been sanctioned for corruption

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria's President Stresses Importance of Dialogue and Development at UN, Seeks Stronger Ties with Iran

Bulgaria supports the United Nations' mission to ensure that development policies, rather than military conflicts, determine humanity's future

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 08:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria