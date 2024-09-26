Trump Describes Ukraine as "Demolished," Its Population as "Dead"
Former US President Donald Trump offered a grim assessment of Ukraine on Wednesday
The Kremlin declared today that pressuring Russia into a peace agreement would be a "fatal mistake," dismissing remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations, according to AFP.
Zelensky stated yesterday that the only way to achieve a peaceful resolution is by forcing Russia into compliance, adding that he would refuse to negotiate with Moscow on its terms for ending the conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented today that such a stance represents a "systemic error" and is a "deep delusion" that will inevitably lead to consequences for the Ukrainian government.
He emphasized that "Russia is for peace," but only under conditions that ensure its stability and fulfill the objectives of what Moscow refers to as its special military operation in Ukraine.
In a significant statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a nuclear warning to the West, asserting that Russia could resort to nuclear weapons if attacked
Russia is moving forward with a proposal to impose significant fines for what it terms the "propaganda of deliberate refusal to bear children"
Russia has released a list of 47 countries where, according to the Kremlin, "neoliberal values" are being imposed
Last night, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Directorate of Intelligence, and the Special Operations Forces targeted and destroyed a major warehouse
Meta has decided to ban RT and other Russian state media outlets from its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new decree mandating an increase in the size of the Russian army by 180,000 troops, raising its total to 1.5 million soldier
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023