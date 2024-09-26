Kremlin Warns Against Pressuring Russia for Peace, Calls It a "Fatal Mistake"

The Kremlin declared today that pressuring Russia into a peace agreement would be a "fatal mistake," dismissing remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations, according to AFP.

Zelensky stated yesterday that the only way to achieve a peaceful resolution is by forcing Russia into compliance, adding that he would refuse to negotiate with Moscow on its terms for ending the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented today that such a stance represents a "systemic error" and is a "deep delusion" that will inevitably lead to consequences for the Ukrainian government.

He emphasized that "Russia is for peace," but only under conditions that ensure its stability and fulfill the objectives of what Moscow refers to as its special military operation in Ukraine.

