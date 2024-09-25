Bulgaria Prepares for National Emergency System Test Across Multiple Cities

On October 1, at 11:00 a.m., tests of the National Early Warning and Disclosure System (NEWDS) and the BG-Alert system will be conducted. The tests aim to assess the technical condition of both systems and to train the population in recognizing the signals and messages.

During the test, a national alert and end-of-alert signal will be broadcast through the acoustic devices of the National Early Warning and Notification System. The test will take place across several cities, including Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kardjali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Vratsa, and Stara Zagora. It will also cover municipalities in the Vidin, Pernik, and Yambol regions, as well as settlements within a 30-km radius around the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. Additionally, local notification systems integrated into the national system will be tested in areas where activities pose a risk of disaster.

As part of the BG-Alert test, a message in both Bulgarian and English will be sent to mobile devices across the country. The message, which will be received once, will be accompanied by a specific sound and/or vibration. Users can manage the test messages from BG-Alert by enabling or disabling them as needed.