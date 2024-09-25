Bulgaria Prepares for National Emergency System Test Across Multiple Cities

Bulgaria Introduces New Standards for Domestic Violence Risk Assessment and Victim Support
For the first time in Bulgaria, new standards are being introduced to enhance the judicial system’s approach to domestic violence
On October 1, at 11:00 a.m., tests of the National Early Warning and Disclosure System (NEWDS) and the BG-Alert system will be conducted. The tests aim to assess the technical condition of both systems and to train the population in recognizing the signals and messages.
During the test, a national alert and end-of-alert signal will be broadcast through the acoustic devices of the National Early Warning and Notification System. The test will take place across several cities, including Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kardjali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Vratsa, and Stara Zagora. It will also cover municipalities in the Vidin, Pernik, and Yambol regions, as well as settlements within a 30-km radius around the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. Additionally, local notification systems integrated into the national system will be tested in areas where activities pose a risk of disaster.
As part of the BG-Alert test, a message in both Bulgarian and English will be sent to mobile devices across the country. The message, which will be received once, will be accompanied by a specific sound and/or vibration. Users can manage the test messages from BG-Alert by enabling or disabling them as needed.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The weather in Bulgaria on September 27 is expected to be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southeasterly breeze that may strengthen to a moderate wind in the eastern regions
The U.S. Embassy in Sofia is proud to announce a 240,000 dollars investment in Varna’s ReBonkers cultural center through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP)
Significant rainfall is anticipated in Bulgaria on the final days of September, with snowfall expected in the higher mountain regions
Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Burgas
A tragic incident occurred at the private "Eva" hospital in Sliven, Bulgaria, where a baby died in its mother's womb, leaving her to carry the deceased fetus for 18 hours
Twelve regions in Bulgaria currently lack 24-hour pharmacies
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023