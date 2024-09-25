Bulgaria Prepares for National Emergency System Test Across Multiple Cities

Society | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Prepares for National Emergency System Test Across Multiple Cities

On October 1, at 11:00 a.m., tests of the National Early Warning and Disclosure System (NEWDS) and the BG-Alert system will be conducted. The tests aim to assess the technical condition of both systems and to train the population in recognizing the signals and messages.

During the test, a national alert and end-of-alert signal will be broadcast through the acoustic devices of the National Early Warning and Notification System. The test will take place across several cities, including Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kardjali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Vratsa, and Stara Zagora. It will also cover municipalities in the Vidin, Pernik, and Yambol regions, as well as settlements within a 30-km radius around the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. Additionally, local notification systems integrated into the national system will be tested in areas where activities pose a risk of disaster.

As part of the BG-Alert test, a message in both Bulgarian and English will be sent to mobile devices across the country. The message, which will be received once, will be accompanied by a specific sound and/or vibration. Users can manage the test messages from BG-Alert by enabling or disabling them as needed.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tests, system, warning

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Introduces New Standards for Domestic Violence Risk Assessment and Victim Support

For the first time in Bulgaria, new standards are being introduced to enhance the judicial system’s approach to domestic violence

Society | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 12:09

Electronic Ticketing Devices Now in Use on Sofia-Burgas and Sofia-Varna Trains

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has rolled out new digital devices for ticket sales on its busiest routes, including Sofia to Burgas and Sofia to Varna

Society | August 12, 2024, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria Ends National COVID-19 Information Portal

The National System to combat COVID-19 and the Unified Information Portal, coronavirus.bg, will cease operations starting July 1

Society » Health | June 28, 2024, Friday // 17:08

Why BG Alert Emergency System Was Silent During Yesterday's Earthquake

The BG Alert system was not activated before the earthquake in Asenovgrad and Plovdiv last night, according to Alexander Jartov

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 14:05

Bulgarian State Railways Temporarily Halts Ticketing System Overhaul

The Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) have temporarily halted the procurement process for a new ticketing system

Society | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian Railways to Introduce Electronic Ticketing System, Abandoning Paper Tickets

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is set to bid farewell to paper tickets, as passengers will soon have the option to purchase their train tickets using various electronic channels.

Society | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on September 27

The weather in Bulgaria on September 27 is expected to be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southeasterly breeze that may strengthen to a moderate wind in the eastern regions

Society » Environment | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 18:00

U.S. to Invest $240,000 to Revitalize ReBonkers Art and Culture Center in Varna

The U.S. Embassy in Sofia is proud to announce a 240,000 dollars investment in Varna’s ReBonkers cultural center through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP)

Society | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 16:16

Rain and Snow on the Horizon: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for Late September

Significant rainfall is anticipated in Bulgaria on the final days of September, with snowfall expected in the higher mountain regions

Society » Environment | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 13:13

Absurd Accident in Burgas Claims Lives of Two Pedestrians

Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Burgas

Society » Incidents | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 11:17

Tragic Medical Oversight: Woman Carries Dead Fetus for 18 Hours in Bulgarian Hospital

A tragic incident occurred at the private "Eva" hospital in Sliven, Bulgaria, where a baby died in its mother's womb, leaving her to carry the deceased fetus for 18 hours

Society » Incidents | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:33

Twelve Bulgarian Regions Lack 24-Hour Pharmacies

Twelve regions in Bulgaria currently lack 24-hour pharmacies

Society » Health | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 07:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria