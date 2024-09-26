Bulgaria to Host NATO Crisis Response Exercises in 2024

Bulgaria and the Euro-Atlantic Emergency Response Coordination Center have signed a declaration of intent to hold crisis response exercises in the country next year. The exercises, expected to include teams from many NATO member countries, were announced by Alexander Zhartov, the general director of the Fire Safety and Civil Protection Directorate.

Scheduled from September 8 to 12, the exercises will take place at a center in Montana. NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations Burcu San noted that they will focus on complex disaster scenarios, ranging from natural disasters to industrial accidents. The goal is for both military and civilian first responders to work together, enhance their skills, and test new technologies.

Zhartov linked the exercises to recent natural disasters in Bulgaria and across Europe, citing this summer's challenges. He emphasized that more than 1,000 participants are expected, and the exercises are part of broader efforts to improve preparedness in dealing with such events. Bulgaria, like many parts of Europe, has struggled with forest fires and flooding in recent years, highlighting the need for better crisis readiness.

When asked whether it would have been better to hold these exercises sooner to prepare for summer challenges, Zhartov explained that implementing the exercises during the peak fire season is not feasible. He noted that September is more suitable, as lower temperatures reduce the likelihood of severe natural disasters.

