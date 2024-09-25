43-Year-Old Worker Killed in Bulgarian Village Following Argument Over Alcohol and Money

Crime | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 12:31
Bulgaria: 43-Year-Old Worker Killed in Bulgarian Village Following Argument Over Alcohol and Money @novinite.com

A 43-year-old seasonal worker was killed in the Pernik village of Rasnik during the night, according to Vencislav Alekov, the spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pernik. The worker had been hired by a local resident for temporary work.

On the evening of September 24, the worker visited the home of a 74-year-old man, unknown to him, to ask for alcohol and money. An argument ensued, during which the elderly man struck the worker with a pipe and then an axe.

The incident was reported to the Pernik police at 10:47 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene, they confirmed the worker’s death.

The 74-year-old suspect was immediately arrested. He is well-known to the police, with three prior convictions—two for theft and one for disorderly conduct. Charges against him are pending.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pernik, worker, officers

Related Articles:

Shooting in Pernik Village: Two Young Men Injured in Altercation Over a Girl

Two young men, around 20 years old, were shot in the village of Meshtitsa, Pernik region

Crime | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Worker Still in Critical Condition After Roof Collapse at New Bulgarian University

The condition of the worker injured in the collapse of a roof at the New Bulgarian University (NBU) remains serious

Society » Incidents | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 09:11

Fire Destroys 37 Cars in Pernik

In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:08

Bulgarian Police Protest Against Political Pressure on Interior Ministry

Police officers from across Bulgaria gathered in Sofia in a symbolic protest, expressing their concerns about what they describe as unprecedented political pressure on the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Politics | August 12, 2024, Monday // 15:12

Pernik Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on Woman in Front of Newborn

A 45-year-old man from Pernik has been arrested for inflicting bodily harm in a case of domestic violence

Crime | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 14:04

Minor Brutally Assaults Woman in Pernik: No Motive Found, Victim in Coma

A 56-year-old woman in Pernik is in a coma after being brutally attacked by a minor

Crime | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 11:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Sofia School Deputy Director Hospitalized After Assault in Courtyard

A deputy director of a Sofia school in the Hadji Dimitar district was hospitalized at the Military Medical Academy after being assaulted by an unidentified individual in the school’s courtyard

Crime | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 10:30

Shooting in Pernik Village: Two Young Men Injured in Altercation Over a Girl

Two young men, around 20 years old, were shot in the village of Meshtitsa, Pernik region

Crime | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Europol: 8 Arrested for Smuggling Migrants Across the Turkish-Bulgarian Border

Bulgarian authorities detected over 700 migrants smuggled by this criminal network

Crime | September 20, 2024, Friday // 15:23

In a Bulgarian Village: Woman Left with Broken Arms and Removed Ovary After Brutal Beating by Husband

A woman in the Bulgarian village of Chelopech has suffered severe injuries, including the removal of an ovary, broken arms, and facial injuries, after being violently beaten by her husband

Crime | September 20, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Armed Robbers Steal 33,000 Leva from Casino in Sofia's Lyulin District

Two individuals stole 33,000 leva from a casino located in the Lyulin 7 district of Sofia

Crime | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:45

Bulgarian Authorities Detain 38 Illegal Migrants Near Montana

Authorities in Bulgaria have detained a group of 38 illegal migrants found in a van on the ring road near Montana

Crime | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria