43-Year-Old Worker Killed in Bulgarian Village Following Argument Over Alcohol and Money

Shooting in Pernik Village: Two Young Men Injured in Altercation Over a Girl
Two young men, around 20 years old, were shot in the village of Meshtitsa, Pernik region
A 43-year-old seasonal worker was killed in the Pernik village of Rasnik during the night, according to Vencislav Alekov, the spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pernik. The worker had been hired by a local resident for temporary work.
On the evening of September 24, the worker visited the home of a 74-year-old man, unknown to him, to ask for alcohol and money. An argument ensued, during which the elderly man struck the worker with a pipe and then an axe.
The incident was reported to the Pernik police at 10:47 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene, they confirmed the worker’s death.
The 74-year-old suspect was immediately arrested. He is well-known to the police, with three prior convictions—two for theft and one for disorderly conduct. Charges against him are pending.
