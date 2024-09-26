Romania Secures $920 Million Loan from US for Defense Modernization Program

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 11:11
Bulgaria: Romania Secures $920 Million Loan from US for Defense Modernization Program

The United States is set to finalize a 920 million dollar direct loan agreement with Romania on Wednesday to bolster the country's defense modernization efforts, according to the Romanian government.

This agreement comes as Romania aims to enhance its defense procurement plans in response to the ongoing threat posed by Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. As a member of NATO and the European Union, Romania is committed to allocating 2.5% of its GDP toward defense spending.

Romania shares a 650-km border with Ukraine, and over the past year, fragments of Russian drones have repeatedly entered Romanian territory. Additionally, several regions are situated near Ukraine's Danube River ports, which are often targeted by Russian forces.

Under the terms of the loan agreement, Romania's defense ministry will have direct access to 700 million dollars, while up to 220 million dollars will be allocated to state-owned ROMARM. This company oversees 15 entities that manufacture a variety of defense products, from gunpowder to guided missiles.

The loan, facilitated by the United States through its Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, will be repayable over a 12-year period. In August, the Romanian government authorized the country to pursue a total of 4 billion dollars in direct loan agreements through FMS, in addition to seeking up to 8 billion dollars from financial markets with US government guarantees.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, loan, Romania

Related Articles:

European Commission: Bulgaria and Romania are Ready for Schengen

The European Commission reaffirmed today that Romania and Bulgaria are fully prepared for complete accession to the Schengen area

World » EU | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 17:25

US Approves $8 Billion Military Aid Package for Ukraine, Including JSOW Glide Bombs

The United States has approved a new military aid package for Ukraine, valued at nearly 8 billion dollars, which includes JSOW glide bombs

Business | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 17:00

Trump Describes Ukraine as "Demolished," Its Population as "Dead"

Former US President Donald Trump offered a grim assessment of Ukraine on Wednesday

World » Ukraine | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 12:01

Zelensky Warns UN of Putin's Plans to Target Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plants

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN General Assembly in New York, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to target Ukraine's nuclear power plants

World » Ukraine | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:15

US, EU, and Allies Demand Immediate Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict

The United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and several other nations have called for an immediate temporary ceasefire in Lebanon amid escalating tensions between Israel and the Shiite group Hezbollah

World | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 09:10

Bulgarian National Bank Urges Caution as Mortgage Loans Surge by 25.5%

According to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the expansion of mortgage loans continues as banks in Bulgaria report an increase in housing credit

Business » Finance | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 14:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Greece to Acquire US Switchblade Drones for Military Enhancement

Greece is set to purchase Switchblade drones from the United States to enhance its military capabilities

World » Southeast Europe | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:01

Romania Seeks NATO Action Over Russian Missiles Intruding into Allied Airspace

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has urged NATO to implement a "robust coordinated" response to incidents where Russian missiles or drones targeting Ukraine

World » Southeast Europe | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 08:00

Mickoski Accuses Bulgaria of Diplomatic Missteps After Flag Incident

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has announced that a démarche will be issued to the Bulgarian ambassador due to Bulgaria's alleged violation of diplomatic norms

World » Southeast Europe | September 16, 2024, Monday // 16:37

North Macedonia's PM Orders Inquiry into Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission Payments

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has announced plans to investigate the fees received by members of the Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission

World » Southeast Europe | September 13, 2024, Friday // 13:05

Serbia to Reintroduce Compulsory Military Service

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed the reintroduction of compulsory military service

World » Southeast Europe | September 6, 2024, Friday // 10:04

Serbian President Vucic Refuses Putin's Invitation to BRICS Summit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed on Thursday that he had received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit

World » Southeast Europe | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria