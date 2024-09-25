Bulgarian National Bank Urges Caution as Mortgage Loans Surge by 25.5%

Romania Secures $920 Million Loan from US for Defense Modernization Program
The United States is set to finalize a 920 million dollar direct loan agreement with Romania on Wednesday to bolster the country's defense modernization efforts
According to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the expansion of mortgage loans continues as banks in Bulgaria report an increase in housing credit. As of the end of August 2024, outstanding housing loans reached 23 billion, 203 million leva, reflecting an annual growth of 25.5%. This marks an increase from July, when mortgage loans rose by 25.1%.
Since the beginning of the year, housing lending has consistently broken records each month. In June, the reported growth was 24.8%, followed by 24.4% in May. April saw an increase of 23.9%, while March experienced a growth of 20.5%. Earlier in the year, February and January recorded respective increases of 17.9% and 16.5%.
Two weeks ago, the BNB issued a warning to commercial banks to temper the mortgage market, which may primarily impact potential borrowers with lower incomes. On September 11, the regulator stipulated that the ratio of a loan secured by residential property to the value of that property should not exceed 85%. Additionally, it was mandated that mortgage installments must not exceed 50% of the borrower's monthly income, with a maximum repayment period limited to 30 years.
The BNB also announced that renegotiated loans for any given quarter must not exceed 5% of the total value of the bank's newly granted or renegotiated loans from the previous quarter, along with introducing further accountability requirements for financial institutions.
In contrast to the robust growth in mortgage lending, consumer lending is experiencing a more modest increase. By the end of August, consumer loans reached nearly 18.8 billion leva, marking a 14.7% rise compared to the same month in 2023. Overall, loans to households exceeded 43.7 billion leva, which is equivalent to 22.3% of GDP, and this reflects a 19.7% increase compared to August 2023, with a 19.6% annual increase reported for July 2024.
Meanwhile, data from the BNB reveals that deposits in the non-governmental sector approached 132.9 billion leva, representing 67.8% of GDP, with an annual growth of 9.1%. In July, the increase in deposits was recorded at 9.9%. Loans extended to the non-governmental sector amounted to nearly 98.4 billion leva, or 50.2% of GDP, showing a 14.1% rise compared to August of the previous year.
The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance is working on a budget with a deficit of up to 3% on an accrued basis
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its growth forecast for Bulgaria's economy for the upcoming two years
Bulgaria ranks 35th in the 2023 list of the wealthiest countries, with net financial assets per capita amounting to 16,410 euros
Bulgaria spends approximately a billion leva (half a billion euros) annually due to its decision to maintain its own currency,
In August 2024, Bulgaria experienced a monthly inflation rate of 0.1%, while the annual inflation compared to August 2023 stood at 2.1%
Hanke's survey of 157 countries last year placed Bulgaria at 117th, indicating a relatively poor economic situation
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023