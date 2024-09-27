Rain and Snow on the Horizon: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for Late September

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 13:13
Bulgaria: Rain and Snow on the Horizon: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for Late September Photo: Stella Ivanova

Significant rainfall is anticipated in Bulgaria on the final days of September, with snowfall expected in the higher mountain regions. This forecast was provided by Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology during an interview on BNT.

Stoycheva noted that, despite the onset of autumn, summer-like weather conditions will persist in the coming days. "Temperatures are projected to remain around 30-33 degrees. Saturday is expected to be the warmest day, with Sofia potentially reaching temperatures of 30 degrees. Both maximum and minimum temperatures will see an increase, and the upcoming mornings will be milder," she explained.

However, Stoycheva pointed out that after Saturday's high temperatures, a significant drop is expected on Monday and Tuesday, bringing temperatures down to around 14-15 degrees. Additionally, substantial rainfall is forecasted for Sunday and Monday, with amounts exceeding 50 liters per square meter, primarily affecting Central Bulgaria. This rainy weather is expected to continue into the early days of October.

Looking ahead to the last quarter of 2024—October, November, and December—forecasters predict average temperatures will be about half a degree above the norm.

