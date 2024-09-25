Kamala Harris Expands Lead Over Donald Trump in Latest Poll

World | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 10:40
Bulgaria: Kamala Harris Expands Lead Over Donald Trump in Latest Poll

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has expanded her lead over former President Donald Trump in the race for the November 5 presidential election. The poll shows Harris at 47% and Trump at 40%.

Harris has made significant strides in narrowing Trump’s previous advantages on key issues such as the economy and job creation. In the three-day survey that concluded on Monday, Harris garnered the support of 46.61% of registered voters, while Trump received 40.48%.

In a prior poll conducted on September 11-12, Harris had a 5-point lead over Trump. The latest poll carries a margin of error of approximately 4 points. When respondents were asked about which candidate had a better strategy regarding "the economy, unemployment, and jobs," around 43% favored Trump, compared to 41% for Harris.

Trump’s current 2-point approval rating reflects a decline from his previous 3-point lead in the August Reuters/Ipsos poll and an 11-point advantage noted in late July, just after Harris officially launched her campaign.

