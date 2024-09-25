Kiril Petkov Highlights Need for Long-Term Policies Over Political Alliances in Bulgaria

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), expressed a desire for policies that benefit Bulgaria rather than focusing on traditional political roles such as ministers or a prime minister. Speaking on BNT, Petkov emphasized the importance of implementing specific policies that align with their vision for the country.

He noted that if there was genuine trust among the current parliament members, there would be no need for another election. "What purpose does the next election serve if we trusted each other?" Petkov remarked. He proposed a governance model where trust between parties is not a prerequisite, similar to systems seen in Italy and France, where an economist or lawyer could serve as a prime minister without party allegiance. He highlighted that their policy agenda includes future-oriented initiatives, anti-corruption measures, and investments in youth and income.

Reflecting on the past nine months of WCC-DB leadership, Petkov stated, "We did not make a single decision driven by fear or corruption." While he acknowledged some mistakes, he insisted their motivations were always directed toward a clearer vision for Bulgaria. He criticized other parties for failing to commit to reforms and accountability, especially in relation to anti-corruption laws.

Petkov expressed optimism about the coalition’s chances in the upcoming elections, citing a return to the fundamental principles that motivated their political engagement. He reiterated the ongoing fight against corruption, emphasizing that it cannot remain the sole focus. Instead, WCC-DB aims to invest in the future of Bulgaria, particularly in youth and human capital. He pointed out their previous achievements, such as free kindergartens and tax breaks for young families, which have often been overshadowed by political conflicts. "There can be no future for Bulgaria without investing in our young people and healthcare," he affirmed, marking this commitment as a key theme in their campaign.