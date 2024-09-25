Sofia School Deputy Director Hospitalized After Assault in Courtyard

Wizz Air Launches New Year-Round Route from Sofia to Stuttgart
A deputy director of a Sofia school in the Hadji Dimitar district was hospitalized at the Military Medical Academy after being assaulted by an unidentified individual in the school’s courtyard. The Sofia Police confirmed the incident, noting that the attacker was apprehended shortly after by officers from the Fifth District Office.
The altercation occurred yesterday afternoon when the deputy director confronted a man who refused to leave the school premises. During the confrontation, the assailant struck the deputy director in the chest with his knee before fleeing the scene. Emergency services were alerted shortly after 2:00 p.m., and both police officers and an emergency medical team promptly arrived at the location.
The victim was taken to the Military Medical Academy, where he was treated for a chest injury and bruises; his life is not in danger. Following the incident, police detained the 42-year-old assailant, who had no prior record with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He is currently being held under a police measure for up to 24 hours.
Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and the case is under review by the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.
