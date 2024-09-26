Russian Parliament Considers Legislation Against "Childfree" Movement, Echoing LGBTQ+ Restrictions

Russia is moving forward with a proposal to impose significant fines for what it terms the "propaganda of deliberate refusal to bear children." This announcement was made by Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of the Russian Parliament, on his Telegram channel, indicating that deputies in the State Duma have begun deliberating on such a bill.

Volodin expressed that the legislation aims to ban the ideology of childlessness and the "Childfree" movement—an informal group of individuals who consciously choose not to have children. He stated that communities promoting this idea on social media often display disrespect towards motherhood and fatherhood, as well as hostility toward pregnant individuals and larger families. Consequently, he proposes a ban on promoting childlessness across various platforms, including the internet, media, films, and advertisements. Additionally, the bill seeks to introduce administrative penalties for this perceived disrespect and aggression.

The proposed fines are substantial, reaching up to 400,000 rubles for individuals, 800,000 rubles for officials, and up to 5 million rubles for legal entities. Volodin drew parallels between this bill and previous legislation aimed at banning the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights and gender reassignment, asserting that a supportive family structure is fundamental to a strong state.

Discussions regarding a ban on "Childfree propaganda" have been ongoing since 2022, when an earlier bill was introduced to restrict the distribution of information promoting voluntary childlessness to minors. This initial attempt, led by deputies from Bashkiria and the "United Russia" party, claimed that the "foreign ideology of 'Childfree'" was being imposed on Russian youth, linking its appeal to a hedonistic philosophy that prioritizes personal gratification over societal responsibilities. However, the bill did not pass at that time.

The topic resurfaced in September 2024, with Valentina Matviyenko, chairman of the Federation Council, expressing her support for the prohibition of the "Childfree movement." Matviyenko argued that while the original concept of feminism aimed at equal rights for women, it has since "degenerated" in the West into a militant opposition to traditional values. She further emphasized the need to outlaw movements like "Childfree," claiming they do not align with current societal values.

As of September 23, the Russian government has "conceptually supported" the bill, although the specific text of the legislation has not yet been released. The "Childfree" ideology, characterized by a conscious decision not to have children, encompasses individuals who may postpone parenthood or remain ambivalent on the issue. It is important to note that being childless does not equate to a dislike of children.

In 2023, Russia's Supreme Court classified the LGBTQ+ movement as extremist, effectively banning its activities within the country. This ruling was reached during a closed court session, with journalists permitted only to attend the announcement of the decision. The court cited various signs of extremist behavior in the LGBTQ+ community, including incitement to social and religious discord.

