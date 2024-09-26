Bulgaria Enhances Economic Collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Oman at UN Assembly

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Enhances Economic Collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Oman at UN Assembly

Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia are moving forward with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the economy and investment sectors. This consensus was reached during a meeting between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New York, coinciding with the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Both leaders emphasized that accelerating these agreements would send a positive message to the citizens and businesses of both nations.

The discussions highlighted the strong political dialogue and significant business potential in both countries as key factors for implementing mutually beneficial projects. Areas such as high technology, communications, transport connectivity, and logistics were identified as particularly promising for bilateral collaboration.

In another meeting, President Radev addressed the role Bulgaria and Oman can play in fostering digital connectivity between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. He met with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, where he expressed the importance of digitalization in the economy. The President underscored the opportunity for Oman to invest in Bulgaria's digital infrastructure.

Radev pointed out the vast potential for cooperation between Bulgaria and Oman across various sectors, including high technologies, the establishment of large data centers, and energy. He also noted that the exchange of visits between the energy ministers of both countries has been instrumental in this regard. Additionally, the partnership's potential in areas such as culture and sports was recognized during the talks.

During their discussions, the escalation of tensions in the Middle East was also a topic of concern, with both leaders expressing worries about the widening scope of military actions and the risk of involving additional countries in the conflict. President Radev expressed gratitude to Oman for its support in the negotiations for the safe return of the captain and co-captain of the ship "Galaxy Leader," who were taken hostage near Yemen's coast.

