Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Full NATO Security Depends on Ukraine’s Membership

Bulgaria’s Acting Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov emphasized that the full security of NATO member states will only be achieved once Ukraine becomes a full member of the Alliance. He made these remarks during the Transatlantic dinner with foreign ministers from the European Union and NATO, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kondov also highlighted Bulgaria’s role in reinforcing NATO's eastern flank and strengthening security in the Black Sea region. These efforts, he noted, are crucial to the overall stability of the Alliance and the protection of its members.

In addition, the foreign ministry press release mentioned that Kondov had discussions with representatives from the American Jewish Committee, addressing Bulgaria's aspirations to join the United States Visa Waiver Program.