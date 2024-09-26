Ukrainian Troops Retake Vovchansk Plant Amid Zelensky’s UN Appeal for Global Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN General Assembly, urging the international community to unite in ending the war with Russia. He emphasized the importance of upholding the UN Charter and Ukraine's right to self-defense, calling for cooperation with nations that share values of peace and sovereignty. Zelensky also condemned Moscow’s involvement with Iran and North Korea, stating there is no legitimate reason for Russia to make them accomplices in its war in Europe.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops regained control of a major processing plant in the northeastern city of Vovchansk, following intense hand-to-hand combat. The plant, a large steel complex used as a fortification by Russian forces for months, had been occupied since May. Ukrainian forces’ recapture of the plant, located in the Kharkiv region, is seen as a sign of their continued resilience, despite being outnumbered and outgunned by Russian troops. The Associated Press noted that this victory coincided with Zelensky’s visit to the US, where he seeks continued international military support.

The Russian invasion has left Vovchansk and many other Ukrainian cities in ruins, with bombed-out buildings and piles of debris. Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the plant's recapture followed fierce fighting in a densely built-up area. This comes as part of broader efforts to ease pressure in the northeast, where Ukrainian forces have launched an incursion into Russia's Kursk region, forcing Russian troops to shift their focus.

In a separate development, the Belgorod region in Russia faced a second Ukrainian strike within a day, according to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. Russian air defenses intercepted aerial targets over Belgorod and the surrounding area, with reports of four civilians injured. Several houses, a garage, and an outbuilding caught fire following the attacks. While these reports have not been independently verified, local authorities have raised concerns over the continued shelling in the region.

The conflict continues to take a heavy toll, with the UK Ministry of Defense estimating that over 1,000 Russian soldiers are killed or wounded daily. Russian President Vladimir Putin appears focused on wearing down Ukraine’s resolve and diminishing Western support by prolonging the war, but his forces’ advances are coming at a significant cost, according to the Associated Press.