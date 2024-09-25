Biden Calls for Global Unity at Final UN Address, Highlights Ukraine, Middle East Crises

US President Joe Biden, in his final address to the UN General Assembly, emphasized the need for continued support for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion, declaring that "Putin's war has failed at his core aim." Biden reiterated his commitment to helping Kyiv achieve a durable peace, while much of the conference centered on the tensions in West Asia. Reflecting on a year since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Biden expressed optimism that a ceasefire and hostage agreement is near, although a deal remains elusive. He emphasized that innocent civilians in Gaza are enduring severe hardships, and urged the international community not to turn away from the ongoing conflict.

Biden underscored the importance of preventing a broader war in the region, citing Hezbollah's involvement in the October 7 attack by launching rockets into Israel. He warned that full-scale war is not in anyone's interest, as too many people on both sides of the Israeli-Lebanese border remain displaced. He also called for diplomacy as the only viable solution to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, noting that progress is possible if all parties work together toward peace.

Reflecting on his lengthy career, Biden made a familiar joke about his age, mentioning his first election in 1972, and the significant changes he has witnessed in American foreign policy. He highlighted his role in rebuilding alliances, especially through the Quad, a partnership between the United States, Japan, Australia, and India, which he praised for strengthening regional stability. The Quad Leaders' Summit held in Delaware saw participation from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Biden expressed optimism in the face of current challenges, from Ukraine to Sudan, and rejected the notion of despair, urging leaders to remain committed to tackling global issues.

In addressing rising tensions in the Middle East, Biden expressed deep concern for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where innocents are suffering amidst ongoing violence. He pointed to the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, describing the massacre of over 1,200 people, including 46 Americans, and the abduction of hostages. The president reaffirmed his efforts to broker a ceasefire and hostage deal, in cooperation with Qatar and Egypt, and stressed that the collective punishment of Palestinians should be avoided while addressing the rise of violence against them. Biden advocated for a two-state solution to secure peace and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Biden's speech also touched on his decision not to seek a second term as president, reflecting on the honor of serving his country for 50 years. He emphasized the need for a new generation of leadership to carry forward his work, adding that some values are more important than remaining in power. He encouraged world leaders to uphold democratic principles and to prioritize the well-being of their citizens.

On global issues, Biden highlighted the importance of managing competition with China, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, while upholding principles and avoiding conflict. He mentioned the resumption of cooperation with China to combat the flow of synthetic narcotics, and pushed back against unfair economic practices and military coercion, especially in the South China Sea. Biden reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait and safeguarding advanced technologies from misuse.

Finally, Biden advocated for reforming the United Nations, calling for an expansion of the Security Council's membership to reflect more diverse perspectives and create a stronger, more effective global organization. He concluded by reiterating that the decisions made today would shape the future, urging nations to work together to address pressing global challenges.