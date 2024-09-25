Bulgaria's September 25 Weather: Warm Temperatures and Brief Mountain Showers

On September 25, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds expected to develop in the western regions during the afternoon, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Brief thunderous showers may occur in the mountains of Western Bulgaria. A mild to moderate south-southeasterly wind is anticipated, shifting to a west-northwesterly breeze in the western parts later in the evening. High temperatures will range from 26°C to 31°C, with Sofia seeing a high of around 26°C.

Along the coast, fog or low clouds will be present in the morning, giving way to mostly sunny conditions throughout the day. A mild to moderate east-southeasterly wind will prevail, with temperatures reaching between 23°C and 26°C. The seawater temperature is expected to be between 22°C and 23°C, with sea waves measuring 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will also be mostly sunny. However, clouds will develop over the western half of the country in the afternoon, potentially bringing brief thunderous showers. A moderate west-southwesterly wind will be present, with highs of 20°C at 1,200 meters and 12°C at 2,000 meters.